Sunderland vs Plymouth Argyle Prediction and Betting Tips | January 25th 2025

The EFL Championship returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Sunderland and Plymouth Argyle square off at the Stadium of Light on Saturday. Both sides have had a contrasting campaign, with the Pilgrims languishing at the bottom of the league table.

Sunderland ensured they remain within touching distance of Championship leaders Leeds United on Tuesday as they secured a 1-0 victory over Derby County at Pride Park.

The Black Cats have gone four consecutive league matches without defeat, claiming three wins and one draw while scoring four goals and keeping three clean sheets since a 1-0 loss against Stoke City on December 29.

Sunderland have picked up 54 points from 28 Championship games to sit fourth in the league standings, five points behind Leeds United at the top of the pile.

Plymouth Argyle, on the other hand, failed to stop the rot in the league last time out when they suffered a 5-0 hammering at the hands of Burnley on home turf.

The Pilgrims have gone 14 straight games without a win in the Championship, losing eight and claiming six draws — a run that has seen them plummet to the bottom of the table.

Plymouth’s underwhelming campaign has been owing to their defensive frailty as they have conceded 60 goals from their 28 league matches, 13 more than any other side in the division.

Sunderland vs Plymouth Argyle Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Sunderland hold the upper hand in the history of this fixture, having won 20 of the last 36 meetings between the two teams.

Plymouth Argyle have picked up 11 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on five occasions.

Sunderland are one of just two sides yet to suffer defeat at home in the Championship this season, picking up nine wins and four draws from their 13 matches so far.

Plymouth Argyle are yet to taste victory away from home in the league, losing 11 and claiming three draws from their 14 matches — they currently have the division’s poorest points tally on the road (3).

Sunderland vs Plymouth Argyle Prediction

Sunderland will be looking forward to going up against a floundering Plymouth Argyle side who have struggled to impose themselves since returning to the Championship.

Given the gulf in quality between the two teams and their contrasting form, we are backing the Black Cats to come away with all three points unscathed.

Prediction: Sunderland 3-0 Plymouth Argyle

Sunderland vs Plymouth Argyle Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sunderland to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in five of the last seven meetings between the two teams)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - Yes (There have also been five or more bookings in five of their last six encounters)

