Sunderland vs Preston North End Prediction and Betting Tips | March 11th 2025

Sunderland will host Preston North End at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday in another round of the 2024-25 EFL Championship campaign. The home side have returned to winning ways in recent games and are making a late push for automatic promotion as they sit fourth in the table with 68 points from 36 matches.

They picked up a narrow but well-deserved 2-1 home win over Cardiff City in their last match, with Eliezer Mayenda opening the scoring for a second game running before Wales international Chris Mepham netted the winner to open his account for the Black Cats.

Preston North End, meanwhile, have struggled for results in the league over the past month and could finish in the bottom half of the pile for the first time since the 2021-22 season. They were beaten 1-0 by promotion-chasing Sheffield United last time out, recording a fourth consecutive defeat to the Blades after falling behind early in the second half.

The visitors sit 16th in the table with 43 points from 36 matches and will be desperate to get their Championship campaign back on track with a win on Tuesday.

Sunderland vs Preston North End Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Historically, there have been 126 meetings between Sunderland and Preston. The home side have won 55 of those games while the visitors have won 36 times.

There have been 35 draws between the two clubs, including their most recent matchup which ended goalless.

Preston have failed to score any goals in four of their last five league games in this fixture.

The Black Cats are the fourth-highest-scoring side in the English second-tier this season with a goal tally of 54.

The Lilywhites, meanwhile, have scored 36 goals in the Championship this season. Only Derby County (35) and Luton Town (32) have managed fewer.

Sunderland vs Preston North End Prediction

Sunderland are on a run of consecutive wins and have lost just twice in the league since the turn of the year. They have lost just one home league game all season and will fancy their chances of a win here.

Preston have lost two of their last three league games and are winless in their last five in the competition. They have struggled on the road in recent games and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Sunderland 2-0 Preston North End

Sunderland vs Preston North End Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Sunderland to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the last seven matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their last seven matchups)

