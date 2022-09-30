Sunderland vs Preston North End Prediction and Betting Tips | October 1, 2022

Sunderland will host Preston North End at the Stadium of Light in the EFL Championship on Saturday (October 1), looking to return to winning ways.

The Black Cats could only manage a 2-2 draw to Watford in their last game before the international break, courtesy of a late strike from Jewison Bennette. With 15 points from 10 games, Tony Mowbray's side are fifth in the standings and well in contention for back-to-back promotions.

Preston, meanwhile, are down in 15th with 12 points, having won just twice all season. The Lilywhites picked up their first win of the season on matchday three against Luton Town before needing another three outings to register their second.

Sunderland vs Preston North End Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Sunderland have won 53 of their last 120 clashes with Preston, losing 34

The Black Cats last won the fixture in September 2004

Since then, Preston are on a six-game unbeaten run against Sunderland, winning five

Sunderland and Preston last met in the Championship during the 2017-18 season, where they played out a 2-2 draw in Preston before the latter pulled off a 2-0 victory in Sunderland

Preston have scored only ten goals in the Championship this season, the lowest in the division

It's also the joint lowest tally for a team at this stage of the Championship season, also Rotherham United in 2004-05.

Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray has won three of his last four outings against Preston, including both as Blackburn manager last season

Sunderland vs Preston North End Prediction

Sunderland haven't beaten Preston in nearly two decades, and despite the stark difference in their current standings, there could be a surprise in store.

The Lilywhites have been the weakest team offensively but also the meanest in the division, keeping seven clean sheets in ten games.

Preston North End FC @pnefc Ryan Lowe is looking for his side to express themselves when they head to Sunderland this weekend.



The Black Cats will be wary of that and look to come flying out of the blocks, but they don't have the attacking might to overcome a defence like Preston's. A draw seems like the most probable outcome. The game might as well end goalless.

Prediction: Sunderland 0-0 Preston North End

Sunderland vs Preston North End Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

