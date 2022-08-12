Sunderland vs QPR prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2022-23

Sunderland host Queen's Park Rangers (QPR) at the Stadium of Light in the EFL Championship on Saturday, with both sides having had mixed starts to the season.

Sunderland are currently 2nd in the league, two points off Blackburn Rovers at the top of the table. Alex Neil's side will be going into the game off the back of being knocked out of the EFL Cup at the hands of Sheffield Wednesday in midweek and will look to bounce back with a win against QPR on Saturday.

QPR are currently 8th in the table, one point behind their opponents. Michael Beale's side were also knocked out of the EFL Cup by Charlton Athletic in midweek and will be hoping to turn things around with a win against Sunderland on Saturday.

Both sides will be looking to win the game and that should make for an exciting contest.

Sunderland vs QPR Head-to-Head

It's hard to choose between the two sides based on their recent head-to-head record, with both sides having won two of their last five meetings against each other.

Sunderland knocked QPR out of the EFL Cup on penalties the last time they met back in October 2021.

Sunderland Form Guide: L-W-D

QPR Form Guide: L-W-L

Sunderland vs QPR Team News

Sunderland

Sunderland have no new injury worries following their 2-0 loss against Sheffield Wednesday in midweek. However, Leon Dajaku is still unavailable for the game due to injury

Injured: Leon Dajaku

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

QPR

QPR came away unscathed from their loss against Charlton Athletic in midweek. Beale will take a full-strength squad into the game on Saturday.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sunderland vs QPR Predicted XI

Sunderland Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Anthony Patterson; Dennis Cirkin, Danny Batth, Daniel Ballard; Jack Clarke, Daniel Neil, Corry Evans, Lynden Gooch; Alex Pritchard; Ross Stewart, Ellis Simms

QPR Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Seny Dieng; Kenneth Paal, Jimmy Dunne, Rob Dickie, Osman Kakay; Stefan Johansen, Sam Field; Ilias Chair, Luke Amos, Chris Willock; Lyndon Dykes

Sunderland vs QPR Prediction

It's hard to choose between the two sides based on their current form and quality and that should come to the fore during the game on Saturday.

We predict a tight game, with neither side coming out on top in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Sunderland 1-1 QPR

