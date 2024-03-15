Swansea City vs Cardiff City Prediction and Betting Tips | March 16th, 2024

Swansea City lock horns with Cardiff City on Saturday (March 16) as round 38 of the Championship beckons.

Luke Williams' Swansea are coming off a 1-0 defeat at Bristol City last weekend. Robert Dicke scored the lone goal of the game 17 minutes from time as the Swans remain 15th in the standings with 43 points.

Meanwhile, Erol Bulut's Cardiff are coming off a 2-1 home win over Ipswich Town in their previous game. Kieffer Moore's 79th-minute opener looked to have given Ipswich all three points, but Ryan Wintle and Callum O'Dowda scored in stoppage time as the Bluebirds moved six clear of 12-placed Sunderland, with 53 points.

On that note, here's a look at the key head-to-head stats and key numbers, game prediction, and betting tips for the Swansea-Cardiff Championship clash:

Swansea City vs Cardiff City head-to-head stats and key numbers

In 75 meetings across competitions, Swansea lead Cardiff 33-24.

The Swans have won seven of their last 10 meetings with Cardiff, losing twice, including their previous meeting this season, a 2-0 away loss.

Swansea have won just once in five home games, snapping a four-game losing streak in their previous outing, beating Blackburn Rovers 2-1.

Cardiff have two wins in their last five road outings, losing thrice.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Swansea: L-D-W-W-L; Cardiff: W-W-W-W-D

Swansea City vs Cardiff City prediction

Both sides haven't had the best of campaigns, as they find themselves well behind in the race for the promotion playoff places, especially Swansea, who are only five points clear of the relegation zone.

Swansea's recent form is nothing to talk home about, which is in contrast to that of Cardiff - who are unbeaten in five games - winning four. The hosts have dominated the rivalry recently, having lost twice in 10 games, but their inconsistent form doesn't augur too well for their victory hopes.

Cardiff won the reverse fixture comfortably, so expect that to continue, this time on away turf.

Pick: Swansea 1-2 Cardiff

Swansea City vs Cardiff City betting tips

Tip 1: Cardiff to win

Tip 2: Swansea to keep a clean sheet: No (The Swans have had just one shutout in 12 games across competitions.)

Tip 3: Over 2 goals: Yes (There have been at least three goals in three of their last five meetings.)