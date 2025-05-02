Sunderland vs Queens Park Rangers Prediction and Betting Tips | May 3rd 2025

Sunderland and Queens Park Rangers draw the curtain on their 2024-25 EFL Championship campaign when they go head-to-head on Saturday. QPR journey to the Stadium of Light on a six-game winless run against the hosts and will be looking to end this dry spell.

Sunderland continue to struggle for results at the business end of the season as they fell to a 2-0 defeat against Oxford United at the Kassam Stadium last Saturday.

The Black Cats have lost four back-to-back matches, conceding six goals and scoring just once since playing out a goalless draw against Norwich City on April 8.

Despite their rough end to the season, Sunderland have sealed their spot in the playoffs as they sit fourth in the Championship table with 76 points from 45 games, nine points above fifth-placed Bristol City.

Queens Park Rangers, on the other hand, were on the receiving end of a humbling 5-0 defeat against title-chasing Burnley when the two sides met at the Loftus Road Stadium last time out.

This followed a 2-1 home defeat at the hands of Swansea City on April 21, a result which saw their four-game unbeaten run come to an end. QPR have picked up 53 points from their 45 Championship matches so far to sit 15th in the standings, level on points with 16th-placed Portsmouth.

Sunderland vs Queens Park Rangers Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 17 wins from the last 42 meetings between the sides, Sunderland boast a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Queens Park Rangers have picked up three wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 11 occasions.

Sunderland are unbeaten in their last six games against QPR, claiming three wins and three draws since a 1-0 loss in March 2018.

QPR have lost six of their last eight away matches — conceding 13 goals and scoring nine in that time — while picking up wins over Oxford United and Preston North End.

Sunderland vs Queens Park Rangers Prediction

While they struggled for results at the tail end of the season, it has been a successful campaign for Sunderland, who are guaranteed a playoffs spot, having secured a 16th-placed finish last term.

We predict the Black Cats will end the season on a high and gather momentum ahead of their playoff quest.

Prediction: Sunderland 2-0 Queens Park Rangers

Sunderland vs Queens Park Rangers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sunderland to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in six of Sunderland’s last seven games)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in eight of the hosts’ last 10 outings)

