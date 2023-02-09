Sunderland vs Reading Prediction and Betting Tips | 11th February 2023

Sunderland host Reading at the Stadium of Light in the EFL Championship on Saturday, looking to recover from their FA Cup heartbreak.

The Black Cats were knocked out in the fourth round by Fulham, who secured a 3-2 victory in the replay, having played a 1-1 draw at Craven Cottage the week before.

Harry Wilson and Andreas Pereira put the Cottagers 2-0 up ahead of the hour mark before Jack Clarke pulled one back for the hosts.

Former PSG star Laywin Kurzawa ended any hopes of Sunderland's comeback with a third in the 82nd minute, although Jewison Bennette made it 3-2 for Tony Mowbray's side eight minutes later.

Sunderland AFC @SunderlandAFC Go behind the scenes during yesterday's narrow defeat at the Stadium of Light.



For the third consecutive game, Sunderland failed to win a match, mounting pressure on Mowbray, who will be pushing his side to pick up a victory at the weekend.

With 42 points from 29 games, the Black Cats are down in ninth position in the league standings, seven places above Reading, who have accrued four points fewer than them.

The Royals also went out in the fourth round of the cup after Manchester United beat them 3-1 at Old Trafford. Reading were then held to a 2-2 league draw by Watford, extending their winless run in the Championship to five matches.

Sunderland vs Reading Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 22 previous clashes between the sides and the spoils are closely shared, with Reading winning nine times over Sunderland and losing on eight occasions.

When the sides met for the first time this season in September, Sunderland beat Reading 3-0.

Sunderland are looking to complete the league double over Reading for the first time since the 2003-04 season.

This is Reading's first league visit to Sunderland since December 2017, when they won 3-1 in the Championship.

Reading have picked up just 11 points in their last 17 away league games, failing to score in nine of those matches.

Reading have failed to win their last five league games.

Sunderland vs Reading Prediction

Sunderland may have overseen a better league campaign overall compared to Reading but their recent form hasn't been the best. Fortunately for them, the Royals are struggling at the moment too, and this could end in a draw.

Prediction: Sunderland 2-2 Reading

Sunderland vs Reading Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

