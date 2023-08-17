Sunderland vs Rotherham United Prediction and Betting Tips | August 19, 2023 

Sunderland host Rotherham United at the Stadium of Light on Saturday (August 19) in the Championship.

The hosts have endured a rather difficult start to the new season. Sunderland lost 2-1 to Ipswich Town before losing on penalties to Crewe Alexandra in the Carabao Cup first round.

Sunderland lost 2-1 to Preston North End last time out, with Jack Clarke's penalty strike sandwiched between two Preston goaals. Sunderland are 21st in the league table with zero points.

Rotherham, meanwhile, also suffered defeat on the opening day, losing 4-1 to Stoke City before beating Morecambe in the domestic cup last week. They drew 2-2 with Blackburn Rovers last time out. Rotherham took a two-goal lead via goals Hakeem Odofin and Fred Onyedinma before their opponents scored a quickfire second-half double.

The visitors are a place and point above their Sunderland in the standings.

Sunderland vs Rotherham United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Saturday's game will mark the 30th meeting between the two teams, with Sunderland leading 15-5.

Sunderland have won one of their last five games in this fixture.

Rotherham are without a clean sheet in seven games in the fixture.

Rotherham have the worst defensive record in the Championship this season, conceding six times.

Only seven of Sunderland's 18 league wins last season have come at home.

Sunderland vs Rotherham United Prediction

Sunderland are on a four-game losing streak after losing one of their 17 games. They have lost their last two games at the Stadium of Light.

Rotherham, menwhile, are on a run of back-to-back unbeaten outings and have lost one of their last six games. They are, however, winless on the road in 2023 and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Sunderland 2-1 Rotherham

Sunderland vs Rotherham United Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Sunderland

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Three of their last four meetings have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in five of their last six matchups.)