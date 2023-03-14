Sunderland vs Sheffield United Prediction and Betting Tips | March 15th 2023

Sunderland will host Sheffield United at the Stadium of Light on Wednesday in another round of EFL Championship football.

The home side have enjoyed a largely positive campaign, although they have had mixed results in the league since the turn of the year. They returned to winning ways last time out with a 1-0 win over in-form Norwich City. Abdoullah Ba scored the sole goal of the game in the opening 15 minutes.

Sheffield United have hit a rough patch in the league of late, although they remain in the race for automatic promotion. They were beaten 1-0 by Luton Town in their last game and will perhaps feel they deserved more from the match after a strong second-half performance.

The visitors have picked up 67 points from 36 games this season and remain second in the Championship standings. They will be looking to shake off their latest results and get their campaign back on track this week.

Sunderland vs Sheffield United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Wednesday's game will mark the 145th competitive meeting between Sunderland and Sheffield. The hosts have won 66 of their previous matchups while the visitors have won 52 times. There have been 26 draws between the two teams.

The visitors have won three of their last four games in this fixture after losing four of their previous five.

Only six of the Black Cats' 14 league wins this season have come on home turf.

Sheffield have picked up 31 points on the road in the league this season. Only Burnley (33) and Luton (34) have picked up more.

The Blades have the second-best defensive record in the English second-tier this season with a goal concession tally of 32.

Sunderland have scored 51 league goals this season. Only the top three teams in the Championship standings have scored more.

Sunderland vs Sheffield United Prediction

Sunderland's latest result ended a three-game losing streak and they will aim to build on that this week. They have won just one of their last four home games and could struggle here.

Sheffield have lost two of their last three league games and four of their last six in the competition. They have, however, been solid on the road this season and should come out on top here.

Prediction: Sunderland 1-2 Sheffield United

Sunderland vs Sheffield United Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Sheffield United

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the last five matches between the two sides have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of the hosts' last five matches)

