Sunderland vs Sheffield Wednesday Prediction and Betting Tips | May 4th, 2024

Sunderland close their 2023-24 Championship campaign at home to Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday (May 4).

Mike Dodds' Sunderland are coming off a 1-0 defeat at Watford in their previous outing. Ryan Andrews' 64th-minute strike sunk the Black Cats at Vicarage Road. Sunderland are poised to end in the bottom half of the standings, occupying 15th place with 56 points from 45 games.

Meanwhile, Danny Rohl's Sheffield blanked West Bromwich Albion 3-0 in their last game. Anthony Musaba got the ball rolling inside 22 minutes before Ike Ugbo and Josh Windass strikes after the break confirmed the win.

It was a much-needed three points for the Owls, who moved three points clear of the drop zone. They are 20th in the points table, with 50 points from 45 games, and need a point on the last day to be assured of escaping relegation.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head numbers and key stats, game prediction, and betting tips for the Sunderland-Sheffield Championship clash at the Stadium of Light:

Sunderland vs Sheffield Wednesday head-to-head stats and key numbers

In 135 meetings across competitions, Sunderland lead Sheffield 63-53.

Sunderland have two wins in their last five games with Sheffield, losing three, winning the reverse fixture 3-0 away in September.

The Black Cats are winless in six home games, losing four.

Sheffield have won three of their last five road outings, including the last two.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Sunderland: L-L-W-D-D; Sheffield: W-W-D-D-W

Sunderland vs Sheffield Wednesday prediction

Both teams have had underwhelming campaigns. While Sunderland are poised to finish mid-table, Sheffield are nearly safe, but will look to avoid defeat to be sure of their status in the second tier.

Sunderland have been in wretched recent form, winning once in six games, losing thrice, including the last two. Meanwhile, Sheffield have won their last two games, which has all but helped them avoid the drop to the third tier.

Recent head-to-head record favours Sheffield, who have won four of their last six clashes. Moreover, considering that their chances of survival lie in their own hands, expect the Owls to take a hard-fought win and stay in the Championship for next season.

Pick: Sunderland 0-2 Sheffield

Sunderland vs Sheffield Wednesday betting tips

Tip-1: Sheffield to win

Tip-2: Sunderland to score: No (The Black Cats haven't scored in four of their last five games.)

Tip-3: Over 1.5 goals: Yes (Five of their last six meetings have had at least two goals.)