Sunderland vs Sheffield Wednesday prediction, preview, team news and more | League One 2021-22

League One action continues this week and will see Sunderland host Sheffield Wednesday at the Stadium of Light on Thursday.

Sunderland picked up a well-deserved 3-0 victory over Doncaster Rovers in their game on Monday. The hosts are undefeated in their last eight league outings, a run that has seen them win five times and draw the other three.

Sunderland sit second in the league table with 46 points from 23 games. They are just a point behind Rotherham United at the top of the table and will be looking to leapfrog them with a win this week.

Sheffield Wednesday will return to league action for the first time in over two weeks when they play on Thursday. The visitors picked up a 2-0 away win over Crewe Alexandra last time out, marking their 12th straight game without defeat in the league.

Sheffield Wednesday are eighth in the league with 37 points from 22 games. A win on Thursday would take them back into the promotion playoff spots.

Sunderland vs Sheffield Wednesday Head-to-Head

Thursday's game will mark the 125th meeting between Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday. Both teams have won 48 times in their previous meetings. There have also been 28 draws between the two teams.

The two sides last faced off in a league clash earlier this season, with Sheffield Wednesday winning 3-0.

Sunderland Form Guide: W-D-W-W-D

Sheffield Wednesday Form Guide: W-D-D-W-W

Sunderland vs Sheffield Wednesday Team News

Sunderland

Nathan Broadhead will sit out Thursday's game after picking up a first-half injury against Arsenal in the EFL Cup. Jordan Willis remains out with a long-term injury which has sidelined him since February.

Injured: Nathan Broadhead, Jordan Willis

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sheffield Wednesday

The visitors have a rather lengthy list of absentees ahead of Thursday's game. Lewis Gibson, Dominic Iorfa, Cheyenne Dunkley, Dennis Adeniran and Sam Hutchinson are all injured and will not play against Sunderland.

Massimo Luongo has been suspended after receiving a red card against Portsmouth.

Injured: Lewis Gibson, Dominic Iorfa, Cheyenne Dunkley, Dennis Adeniran, Sam Hutchinson

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Massimo Luongo

Sunderland vs Sheffield Wednesday Predicted XI

Sunderland Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Ron-Thorben Hoffmann; Callum Doyle, Tom Flanagan, Bailey Wright; Lynden Gooch, Daniel Neil, Cory Evans, Leon Dajaku; Alex Pritchard, Elliot Embleton; Ross Stewart

Sheffield Wednesday Predicted XI (3-1-4-2): Bailey Peacock-Farrell; Marvin Johnson, Liam Palmer, Ciaran Brennan; Lewis Wing; Theo Corbeanu, Barry Bannan, Oluwafisayo Dele-Bashiru, Jack Hunt; Lee Gregory, Callum Paterson

Sunderland vs Sheffield Wednesday Prediction

Sunderland are unbeaten in their last eight league outings and have lost just one league game on home turf all season. The hosts are one of the most formidable teams in front of goal, having scored 42 goals (the second-most) in the division so far.

Sheffield Wednesday are on an even longer unbeaten run than their hosts, as they have avoided defeat in their last 12 league games. With both sides in impressive form, Thursday's game could end in a draw.

Prediction: Sunderland 2-2 Sheffield Wednesday

Edited by Peter P