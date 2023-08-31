Sunderland vs Southampton Prediction and Betting Tips | September 2nd 2023

Sunderland will entertain Southampton at the Stadium of Light in the EFL Championship on Saturday.

The hosts have endured a slow start to their league campaign with just one win in their four games. After suffering back-to-back defeats in their first two games of the season, they have a win and a defeat in their last two games. In their previous outing, they were held to a goalless draw by Coventry City last week.

The visitors have enjoyed an unbeaten start to their league campaign, with three wins from four games. They made it two wins in as many games last week, recording a 2-1 home win over Queens Park Rangers thanks to goals from Adam Armstrong and Samuel Edozie.

The visitors are in fourth place in the league table with 10 points and the hosts are in 18th place with four points to their name.

Sunderland vs Southampton Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 68 times in all competitions, with their last meeting coming in the Premier League in 2017. The visitors have a narrow upper hand in these meetings with 27 wins. The hosts have 24 wins to their name while 17 games have ended in draws.

The hosts are winless in their last five meetings against Southampton, suffering three defeats and failing to score in these defeats as well.

The hosts have suffered just one win in all competitions this season while the visitors have suffered just one defeat in five games.

The visitors have outscored the hosts 10-4 in four Championship games this season, although, they have also conceded seven goals in that period, while the hosts have let in five goals.

Sunderland have just two wins in their last 10 league games at home.

Sunderland vs Southampton Prediction

The Black Cats have seen an upturn in form recently, going unbeaten in their last two league games. While their only win of the season came at home, they suffered defeats in their other two home games. They haven't kept a clean sheet in their last 16 league games, so they are expected to concede a goal against the in-form visitors.

The Saints have enjoyed an unbeaten start to their league campaign under new manager Russell Martin. They have won their last two away games at Sunderland with a 5-0 aggregate score and should be able to produce a strong performance.

While the hosts are unbeaten in their last two games, considering the visitors' solid form, we expect them to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Sunderland 1-3 Southampton

Sunderland vs Southampton Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Southampton to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Adam Armstrong to score or assist any time - Yes