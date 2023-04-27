Sunderland vs Watford Prediction and Betting Tips | April 29, 2023

Sunderland and Watford go head-to-head at the Stadium of Light in round 45 of the Championship on Saturday (April 29). The Hornets head into the weekend without an away win since the first week of January and will look to end this poor run.

Sunderland moved into the playoffs places last weekend with a come-from-behind 2-1 win over West Bromwich Albion at the Hawthorns. The Black Cats are now unbeaten in seven outings, winning thrice since a 2-1 loss against Sheffield United on March 15.

With 65 points from 44 games, Sunderland are sixth in the Championship, albeit only above Millwall and Blackburn Rovers on goal difference.

Meanwhile, Watford's underwhelming late-season form continued, as they suffered a 1-0 loss at Hull City last time out. Chris Wilder’s side have now failed to win six of their last seven outings, losing four. With 59 points from 44 matches, Watford are 13th in the league table, six points adrift of the top-six.

Sunderland vs Watford Head-to-Head and Betting Tips

Sunderland boast a superior record in the fixture, picking up 18 wins from the last 44 meetings.

Watford have picked up 11 wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared on 15 occasions.

The Hornets are unbeaten in four of their last five games against Sunderland, winning twice since December 2015.

The Black Cats have managed just one win in their last seven home games, losing twice.

Watford are winless in nine away games, losing six since a 1-0 win at Norwich City on January 2.

Sunderland vs Watford Prediction

Sunderland have hit their stride late in the season and are in pole position to end up in the playoffs, bar any slip-ups. Given Watford’s poor form, the Black Cats are favourites heading into the weekend and should claim all three points.

Prediction: Sunderland 2-1 Watford

Sunderland vs Watford Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sunderland

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in four of Sunderland’s last five games.)

Tip 3: More than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have 11 or more corners in their last five meetings.)

