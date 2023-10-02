Sunderland vs Watford Prediction and Betting Tips | October 4th 2023

Sunderland and Watford go head-to-head at the Stadium of Light in round 10 of the EFL Championship on Wednesday.

The Hornets have failed to win their last 16 away matches since January and will head into the midweek clash looking to end this dry spell.

Sunderland returned to winning ways in style as they thrashed Sheffield Wednesday 3-0 at the Hillsborough Stadium last Saturday.

This followed a narrow 1-0 loss against Cardiff City on September 24 which saw their run of three-consecutive victories come to an end.

With 16 points from nine matches, Sunderland are currently fourth in the EFL Championship table, eight points behind first-placed Leicester City.

Meanwhile, Watford continue to struggle for results as they suffered a 3-2 home loss at the hands of Middlesbrough last Saturday.

The Hornets have now gone three consecutive games without a win, picking up just one point from a possible nine since a 2-0 victory over Birmingham City on September 16.

Watford are currently 20th in the EFL Championship table, level on nine points with 19th-placed Swansea City.

Sunderland vs Watford Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 18 wins from the last 45 meetings between the sides, Sunderland boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Watford have picked up 11 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 16 occasions.

Watford are unbeaten in six of their last seven games against the Black Cats, securing two wins and four draws since February 2004.

Sunderland have lost just one of their last seven matches while picking up five wins and one draw since their 2-1 opening-day defeat against Preston North End.

Watford are winless in their last 16 away matches across all competitions, losing 10 and claiming six draws since January.

Sunderland vs Watford Prediction

Sunderland have put together a fine run of form in recent weeks and will be looking to keep the juggernaut rolling. Watford’s form on the road has been nothing to write home about this year and we fancy the Black Cats coming out on top on Wednesday.

Prediction: Sunderland 2-0 Watford

Sunderland vs Watford Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sunderland to win

Tip 2: Over 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been 11 or more corner kicks in the last six meetings between the sides)

Tip 3: More than 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in nine of their last 10 clashes)