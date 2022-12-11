Sunderland vs West Bromwich Albion Prediction and Betting Tips | December 12th 2022

Round 22 of the EFL Championship will conclude with a clash between Sunderland and West Bromwich Albion at the Stadium of Light on Monday.

Sunderland are in 11th place in the league table and have recorded back-to-back wins in their last two games. They played Millwall last Saturday at home and second-half goals from Amad Diallo, Alex Pritchard, and Ellis Simms helped them to a 3-0 win.

West Bromwich Albion have not played a league game in a month and took on Elche in a friendly last week. They suffered a 1-0 defeat in that away game. They are in 22nd place in the league table but have seen an uptick in form as they are on a three-game winning streak in the league. Kyle Bartley and Brandon Thomas-Asante scored in either half as they defeated Stoke City last time around.

Sunderland vs West Bromwich Albion Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 156 times across all competitions. These games have been closely contested between them, with the hosts having a 57-55 lead in wins and 44 games ending in draws.

They will be meeting for the first time since the 2016-17 Premier League season when West Brom recorded a home win and the game at the Stadium of Light ended in a 1-1 draw.

West Brom are undefeated in their last six matches against Sunderland in all competitions.

West Brom have won their last three games in a row, keeping a clean sheet in each of these wins.

West Brom have also kept a clean sheet in four of their last five games against the hosts.

Eight of West Brom's last nine games have seen under 2.5 goals while the hosts have seen under 2.5 goals in four of their last seven games.

Sunderland vs West Bromwich Albion Prediction

The Black Cats have lost two of their last three home games in the Championship and will be looking to leave a good account of themselves in this match. They are winless in their last six meetings against West Brom but have outscored them 29-23 and also have a better defensive record than them this season.

Sunderland AFC @SunderlandAFC 'Our home form is going to be really important going forward in the season.'



The Baggies have won their last three games in the league but have just a couple of wins to their name in their travels this term. Both teams have seen an uptick in form in recent games and are expected to play out a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: Sunderland 2-2 West Bromwich Albion

Sunderland vs West Bromwich Albion Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: Sunderland to score first - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 5: Amad Diallo to score or assist any time - Yes

