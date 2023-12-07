Sunderland vs West Bromwich Prediction and Betting Tips | December 9th 2023

Sunderland welcome West Bromwich Albion to the Stadium of Light for an EFL Championship matchday 20 fixture on Saturday.

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw away to Millwall. Goals in either half from Kevin Nisbet and Jack Clarke ensured that the spoils were shared.

West Brom, meanwhile, fell to a 2-1 defeat to Leicester City. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall broke the deadlock for the visitors in the 72nd minute, while Josh Maja drew the game level with one minute to go in regulation time. A dramatic end to the game saw Harry Winks score the winning goal in the fourth minute of injury time.

The defeat left the Baggies in in fifth spot having garnered 32 points from 19 games. Sunderland are ninth with 27 points to show for their efforts in 19 games.

Sunderland vs West Bromwich Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 159th meeting between the two sides. Sunderland lead 58-56.

Their most recent clash came in April 2023 when Sunderland claimed a 2-1 away comeback win.

Sunderland have not played out a draw at home in the league this term, winning five and losing four of their nine games at the Stadium of Light so far.

West Brom are aiming to win consecutive head-to-head games at the Stadium of Light for the first time since April 2004.

The opening goal has been scored in the first five minutes of four of West Brom's last six away games.

Sunderland are the only Championship side yet to drop points after taking the lead this season, winning all five games where they scored first.

Sunderland vs West Bromwich Prediction

Sunderland parted ways with Tony Mowbray on Monday, bringing his 15-month spell as manager to an end. The Tyne-Wear outfit have lost five of their last nine games, two more than they did in their first 10 of the season but remain three points off the top six.

West Brom narrowly lost to Leicester City last time out, one of just two losses they have suffered in their last seven (five wins). Carlos Corbreran's side will remain in the playoff spots this weekend regardless of results but will try to leave with something.

We are backing the two sides to cancel each other out in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Sunderland 1-1 West Bromwich

Sunderland vs West Bromwich Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals