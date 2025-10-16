Sunderland vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Prediction and Betting Tips | October 18th 2025

The English Premier League returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Sunderland and Wolverhampton Wanderers lock horns at the Stadium of Light on Saturday. This will be the first meeting between the two teams since their EFL Championship clash back in May 2018, when the Black Cats picked up a 3-0 victory on home turf.

Sunderland were sent crashing back to earth in their last outing before the international break as they fell to a 2-0 defeat against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Prior to that, Regis Le Bris’ men picked up three points from their first two league outings before going on an impressive four-game unbeaten run (2W, 2D) while scoring four goals and conceding twice across the four matches.

Having gained promotion from the Championship last season, Sunderland have picked up 11 points from their seven Premier League games so far to sit ninth in the table, level on points with Chelsea and Everton, who both have a superior goal difference.

Meanwhile, it has been a truly underwhelming start to the campaign for Wolverhampton Wanderers, who find themselves rock-bottom in the league table after the first seven rounds of matches.

Vitor Pereira’s side are the only side yet to taste victory in the league this season, losing five and claiming two draws, and are without a win in 11 straight Premier League games since a 3-0 victory over Leicester City on April 26.

Wolves’ poor start to the season has been owing to their defensive vulnerability as they have conceded 14 goals already, while netting just five at the opposite end of the pitch.

Sunderland vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Sunderland hold the upper hand in the history of this fixture, having won 49 of the last 122 meetings between the two long-time rivals.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have picked up 41 wins since their first encounter in September 1890, while the spoils have been shared on 32 occasions.

Sunderland are unbeaten in their three home games in the Premier League this season, picking up seven points from a possible nine so far.

Wolves are without a win in their last five away matches in the league, losing four and claiming one draw since a 1-0 victory over Manchester United on April 20.

Sunderland vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Prediction

Sunderland take on an out-of-sorts Wolverhampton Wanderers side and will be backing themselves to come out on top at the Stadium of Light and quickly move on from their loss to Manchester United.

While we expect Wolves to put up a fight, the Black Cats have been tough to crack at home this season and we predict they will hold out for a share of the spoils on Saturday.

Prediction: Sunderland 1-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Sunderland vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in five of Wolves’ last seven games)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have also been fewer than three goals scored in four of the visitors’ last five outings)

