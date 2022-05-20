Sunderland vs Wycombe Wanderers prediction, preview, team news and more | League One playoffs final 2021-22

Sunderland and Wycombe Wanderers go head-to-head at Wembley Stadium in this season's League One playoffs final on Saturday.

The Black Cats head into the game on a fine run against the visitors, picking up two wins and one draw from the last three meetings between the sides since October 2019.

Sunderland have enjoyed a fine campaign in League One, finishing fifth in the standings with 84 points from 46 games to book their place in the playoffs.

The Black Cats secured a 1-0 home victory over Sheffield Wednesday in the first leg of their playoffs semi-final tie before holding out for a 1-1 draw in the return leg to book their place at Wembley.

Sunderland head into the weekend unbeaten in each of their last 15 games, picking up nine wins and six draws since a 2-1 defeat against MK Dons on February 19.

Despite losing 1-0 against MK Dons in the second leg of their playoffs semi-final clash last time out, a 2-0 victory in the reverse leg saw Wycombe Wanderers secure their place in Saturday’s final.

Prior to that, they were on a 13-game unbeaten run, picking up nine wins and four draws in that time.

Wycombe Wanderers, who were relegated from the EFL Championship 12 months ago, will now look to end their winless run against Sunderland and return to the second tier at the first time of asking.

Sunderland vs Wycombe Wanderers Head-To-Head

This will be the seventh-ever meeting between the sides. Sunderland boast a slightly superior record in their previous six encounters, claiming two wins in that time. While Wycombe Wanderers have picked up one win, the spoils have been shared on three different occasions.

Sunderland Form Guide: D-W-W-D-W

Wycombe Wanderers Form Guide: L-W-W-W-D

Sunderland vs Wycombe Wanderers Team News

Sunderland

Sunderland head into the game with a clean bill of health and no suspension concerns, giving manager Alex Neil the luxury of a full strength squad.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Wycombe Wanderers

Like the Black Cats, Wycombe Wanderers boast a clean bill of health and we expect manager Gareth Ainsworth to name an unchanged starting lineup for the fourth consecutive game.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Sunderland vs Wycombe Wanderers Predicted XI

Sunderland Predicted XI (3-4-3): Anthony Patterson; Bailey Wright, Danny Batth, Dennis Cirkin; Lynden Gooch, Corry Evans, Luke O'Nien, Jack Clarke; Patrick Roberts, Alex Pritchard, Ross Stewart

Wycombe Wanderers Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): David Stockdale; Jason McCarthy, Anthony Stewart, Ryan Tafazolli, Joe Jacobson; Dominic Gape, Josh Scowen; Garath McCleary, Daryl Horgan, Jordan Obita; Sam Vokes

Sunderland vs Wycombe Wanderers Prediction

While Sunderland will be looking to end their four-year stint in the third tier, standing in their way is a spirited Wycombe Wanderers side who have enjoyed a solid campaign. While we anticipate a riveting contest with both sides taking to the game to each other, we are tipping Wycombe Wanderers to come out victorious on penalties.

Prediction: Sunderland 1-1 Wycombe Wanderers (Wycombe Wanderers win on penalties)

