Supercomputer predicts tough opponents for PSG as Messi, Mbappe and Neymar gear up for Champions League round of 16

Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe's Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) could face a tough opponent in the next round of the UEFA Champions League. This is according to a supercomputer, via Reddit. (as reported by Bolavip)

The Parisians finished second in their group, having managed 14 points from their six games in Group H. Despite being level on points and goal difference with group winners Benfica, they were trumped by the Portuguese side in terms of away goals scored.

PSG earned a 2-1 away win against Juventus on the final matchday of the group stages. Benfica, meanwhile, managed a 6-1 win against Maccabi Haifa away from home.

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK Wonder who PSG will get in the next round of the Champions League? As long as its not Chelsea I’m fine!!! Wonder who PSG will get in the next round of the Champions League? As long as its not Chelsea I’m fine!!! https://t.co/YPmJy1HzaT

A supercomputer has now predicted that the Parisians now have a 19.46 percent chance of facing German powerhouse Bayern Munich. Napoli, yet another European team in spectacular form, have a 17.11 percent chance of facing the Parisians.

Messi, Neymar, and Mbappe might also face an English club as there is a 13.90 percent chance that either Manchester City, Chelsea, or Tottenham Hotspur will be their next opponent.

Real Madrid, who are currently the defending European champions, have a 10.98 percent chance of facing the Ligue 1 outfit next.

The probability of Christophe Galtier's side facing a tougher side is higher due to them finishing second in the group. It means that they will be unseeded for the draws of the knockout stages.

Can Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Neymar finally lead PSG to UEFA Champions League glory?

PSG attacking trio of Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe

PSG have been ruthless in domestic competitions, lifting every single trophy there is to be won. However, their form on the European stage has left a lot to be desired over the years.

Considering the fact that they have the three best forwards in the world, Messi, Neymar, and Mbappe, in their ranks, fans expect the Parisians to do a lot better than they have done in the UEFA Champions League in recent times.

DEAN FOOTBALL⚽ @DEANFOOTBALL1

4 goals

4 assists Lionel Messi in 5 Champions League games with PSG:4 goals4 assists Lionel Messi in 5 Champions League games with PSG:⚽️ 4 goals🎯 4 assists https://t.co/nh04AzRY0I

Their campaign came to an end after a round-of-16 loss to eventual winners Real Madrid last season. With the attacking trio firing on all cylinders, the Parisians will be hoping to do a lot better in the current campaign.

Whether the superstars can deliver and lead the team to win the elusive Champions League remains to be seen.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Chelsea vs Arsenal and other EPL GW 15 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes