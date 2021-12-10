SuperSport United vs Mamelodi Sundowns prediction, preview, team news and more | South African Premier Soccer League 2021-22

The South African Premier Soccer League returns to the fold with another set of games this weekend as Mamelodi Sundowns take on SuperSport United on Saturday. Both teams have been impressive this season and will want to win this game.

SuperSport United are in third place in the South African Premier Division and have punched above their weight this season. The home side edged Stellenbosch to a 1-0 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Mamelodi Sundowns, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have excelled this year. The reigning champions edged Royal AM to an important 3-2 victory in their previous game and will want to step up this weekend.

SuperSport United FC @SuperSportFC



Celebrate disability month and help Blessing Mohale get his prosthetic arm 🙏



Please give even a small donation at



#BeyondLimits Bring a Blessing to disability month with Matsatsantsa 💙Celebrate disability month and help Blessing Mohale get his prosthetic arm 🙏Please give even a small donation at loveittogether.com ⬅️ Bring a Blessing to disability month with Matsatsantsa 💙Celebrate disability month and help Blessing Mohale get his prosthetic arm 🙏Please give even a small donation at loveittogether.com ⬅️#BeyondLimits https://t.co/IfK8AzCr6s

SuperSport United vs Mamelodi Sundowns Head-to-Head

Mamelodi Sundowns have an impressive record against SuperSport United and have won 32 out of 61 matches played between the two teams. SuperSport United have managed 15 victories against the Sundowns and will want to cut the deficit on Saturday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place last month and ended in a 2-2 draw. Both teams committed errors on the day and will need to be more robust this weekend.

SuperSport United form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: W-L-D-L-W

Mamelodi Sundowns form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: W-D-W-D-D

SuperSport United vs Mamelodi Sundowns Team News

Mamelodi Sundowns have a large squad. Image Source: KickOff

Mamelodi Sundowns

Rivaldo Coetzee and Khuliso Mudau have recovered from their injuries during the international break and will be available for selection this weekend. Mosa Lebusa has also completed his recovery but might not be risked in this fixture.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Mosa Lebusa

Suspended: None

Bradley Grobler is back for SuperSport United. Image Source: Goal

SuperSport United

According to reports from South Africa, nearly half of SuperSport United's team has been sidelined with sickness and injury. The away side will have to name a second-string team in this fixture.

SuperSport United vs Mamelodi Sundowns Predicted XI

SuperSport United Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ronwen Williams; Onismor Bhasera, Thatayaone Ditlhokwe, Kegan Johannes, Siyabonga Nhlapo; Selaelo Rasebotja, Jamie Webber, Moses Waiswa; Gamphani Lungu, Iqraam Rayners, Bradley Grobler

Mamelodi Sundowns FC @Masandawana



⚽ SuperSport United vs Mamelodi Sundowns

📆 11 December

⏰ 20H15

🏟 Lucas Moripe Stadium

🏆 DStv Premiership

📺 SS 202

📲 #Sundowns #DStvPrem Up next, another mouthwatering #TshwaneDerby for The Brazilians against Matsatsantsa a Pitori! 👆⚽ SuperSport United vs Mamelodi Sundowns📆 11 December⏰ 20H15🏟 Lucas Moripe Stadium🏆 DStv Premiership📺 SS 202 Up next, another mouthwatering #TshwaneDerby for The Brazilians against Matsatsantsa a Pitori! 👆⚽ SuperSport United vs Mamelodi Sundowns 📆 11 December ⏰ 20H15 🏟 Lucas Moripe Stadium 🏆 DStv Premiership 📺 SS 202 📲 #Sundowns #DStvPrem https://t.co/FREcFA4gkG

Mamelodi Sundowns Predicted XI (3-4-3): Kennedy Mweene; Rivaldo Coetzee, Mosa Lebusa, Rushine De Reuck; Khuliso Mudau, Lyle Lakay, Mothobi Mvala, Haashim Domingo; Gaston Sirino, Aubrey Modiba, Peter Shalulile

SuperSport United vs Mamelodi Sundowns Prediction

Mamelodi Sundowns have dominated the league in recent years and will want to defend their crown this season. The South African giants bounced back from two draws with a victory in their previous game and will look to return to winning ways this weekend.

SuperSport United have been impressive this season but will have to make do with a heavily depleted squad on Saturday. Mamelodi Sundowns are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: SuperSport United 1-3 Mamelodi Sundowns

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi