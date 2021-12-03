Stellenbosch vs Mamelodi Sundowns prediction, preview, team news and more | South African Premier Soccer League 2021-22

The South African Premier Soccer League returns to the fold with another set of games this weekend as Mamelodi Sundowns take on Stellenbosch on Saturday. Both teams have been impressive this season and will want to win this game.

Stellenbosch are in fourth place in the South African Premier Division and have been impressive this season. The home side suffered a 1-0 defeat against Royal AM last week and will want to bounce back in this fixture.

Mamelodi Sundowns, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have excelled this year. The Sundowns eased past Sekhukhune United by a 2-0 margin in their previous game and will want a similar result this weekend.

Stellenbosch vs Mamelodi Sundowns Head-to-Head

Mamelodi Sundowns have a flawless record against Stellenbosch and have won all eight games played between the two teams. Stellenbosch have never defeated the Sundowns in an official fixture and will need to create history on Saturday.

The previous game between the two teams took place in March this year and ended in a 2-1 victory for Mamelodi Sundowns. Stellenbosch gave a good account of themselves on the day but will need to be more clinical this weekend.

Stellenbosch form guide in th South African Premier Soccer League: L-L-D-D-W

Mamelodi Sundowns form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: W-D-D-W-W

Stellenbosch vs Mamelodi Sundowns Team News

Mpho Matsi is currently injured. Image Source: Goal

Stellenbosch

Stellenbosch midfielder Mpho Matsi is currently recuperating from a long-term injury and is unavailable for this fixture. Devon Titus served his suspension last week and will be included in the squad.

Injured: Mpho Matsi

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Mamelodi Sundowns have a large squad. Image Source: KickOff

Mamelodi Sundowns

Rivaldo Coetzee and Khuliso Mudau have recovered from their injuries during the international break and will be available for selection this weekend. Mosa Lebusa has also completed his recovery but might not be risked in this fixture.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Mosa Lebusa

Suspended: None

Stellenbosch vs Mamelodi Sundowns Predicted XI

Stellenbosch Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Sage Stephens; Mark van Heerden, Alan Robertson, Zitha Macheke, Dean David van Rooyen; Nathan Sinkala, Ibraheem Jabaar; Junior Mendieta, Ashley Du Preez, Stanley Dimgba; Judas Mosemaedi

Mamelodi Sundowns Predicted XI (3-4-3): Kennedy Mweene; Rivaldo Coetzee, Mosa Lebusa, Rushine De Reuck; Khuliso Mudau, Lyle Lakay, Mothobi Mvala, Haashim Domingo; Gaston Sirino, Aubrey Modiba, Peter Shalulile

Stellenbosch vs Mamelodi Sundowns Prediction

Mamelodi Sundowns have dominated the league in recent years and will want to defend their crown this season. The South African giants bounced back from two draws with a victory in their previous game and will look to return to winning ways this weekend.

Stellenbosch have exceeded expectations so far but will be up against a stern test on Saturday. Mamelodi Sundowns are the better team on paper and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Stellenbosch 1-3 Mamelodi Sundowns

