SuperSport United vs Orlando Pirates prediction, preview, team news and more | South African Premier Soccer League 2021-22

The South African Premier Soccer League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Orlando Pirates take on SuperSport United on Sunday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and will need to step up in this match.

SuperSport United are in ninth place in the South African Premier Division and have not been at their best so far. The home side suffered a 3-1 defeat against Baroka FC last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Orlando Pirates, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have flattered to deceive so far. The Buccaneers were held to a 2-2 draw by Royal AM in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

SuperSport United vs Orlando Pirates Head-to-Head

SuperSport United have a slight edge over Orlando Pirates and have won 11 of the 28 matches played between the two teams. Orlando Pirates have managed 10 victories against SuperSport United and will want to level the scales this weekend.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in March this year and ended in a 3-2 victory for Orlando Pirates. SuperSport United gave a good account of themselves on the day and will need to take it up a notch on Sunday.

SuperSport United form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: D-W-L-D-D

Orlando Pirates form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: L-D-D-D-W

SuperSport United vs Orlando Pirates Team News

SuperSport United

Teboho Mokoena and Bradley Grobler are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture. Kudakwashe Mahachi is serving a suspension at the moment and will not be available for selection.

Injured: Teboho Mokoena, Bradley Grobler

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Orlando Pirates

Orlando Pirates will also have to account for a few injuries going into this game with Vincent Pule and Zakhele Lepasa ruled out at the moment. Paseka Mako picked up an injury last month and will also be sidelined for this match.

Injured: Vincent Pule, Zakhele Lepasa, Paseka Mako

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

SuperSport United vs Orlando Pirates Predicted XI

SuperSport United Predicted XI (4-4-2): Ronwen Williams; Keenan Phillips, Kegan Johannes, Thatayaone Ditlhokwe, Sifiso Ngobeni; Jamie Webber, Jesse Robert Donn, Aubrey Ngoma, Iqraam Rayners; Thamsanqa Gabuza, Gamphani Jones Lungu

Orlando Pirates Predicted XI (4-3-3): Richard Ofori; Bandile Shandu, Olisa Ndah, Happy Jele, Innocent Maela; Ben Motshwari, Goodman Mosele, Kabelo Dlamini; Thembinkosi Lorch, Deon Kavendji, Kwame Peprah

SuperSport United vs Orlando Pirates Prediction

Orlando Pirates have experienced a slight slump in recent weeks and have largely failed to meet their objectives over the course of the season. The Buccaneers are unbeaten in their last two games and will need to step up in this fixture.

SuperSport United have improved over the past year and have troubled Orlando Pirates in the past. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and could share the spoils this weekend.

Prediction: SuperSport United 2-2 Orlando Pirates

