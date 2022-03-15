Orlando Pirates vs SuperSport United prediction, preview, team news and more | South African Premier Soccer League 2021-22

The South African Premier Soccer League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Orlando Pirates take on SuperSport United on Wednesday. Both teams have been inconsistent in recent weeks and will want to win this game.

Orlando Pirates are in fourth place in the South African Premier Division and have been impressive so far. The Buccaneers eased past Royal Leopards by a 3-0 margin in their previous game and will want to make their mark in this fixture.

SuperSport United, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The away side edged Platinum City Rovers to a narrow 1-0 victory last week and will need to step up in this match.

Orlando Pirates vs SuperSport United Head-to-Head

SuperSport United have a surprisingly impressive record against Orlando Pirates and have won 14 out of 33 matches played between the two teams. Orlando Pirates have managed 10 victories against SuperSport United and will need to improve their record in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in February last year and ended in a 1-1 draw. Both teams wasted chances on the day and will need to be more clinical this weekend.

Orlando Pirates form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: L-D-D-W-W

SuperSport United form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: W-L-L-W-D

Orlando Pirates vs SuperSport United Team News

Orlando Pirates

Orlando Pirates will also have to account for a few injuries going into this game with Vincent Pule and Zakhele Lepasa ruled out at the moment. Thembinkosi Lorch is also yet to complete his recovery and might not feature in this game.

Injured: Vincent Pule, Zakhele Lepasa, Linda Mntambo

Doubtful: Thembinkosi Lorch

Suspended: None

SuperSport United

Teboho Mokoena and Bradley Grobler are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture. SuperSport United will need to name their strongest team against Orlando Pirates this week.

Injured: Teboho Mokoena, Bradley Grobler

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Orlando Pirates vs SuperSport United Predicted XI

Orlando Pirates Predicted XI (4-3-3): Siyabonga Mpontshane; Bandile Shandu, Thulani Hlatshwayo, Happy Jele, Bongani Sam; Abel Mabaso, Goodman Mosele, Kabelo Dlamini; Terrence Dzvukamanja, Deon Kavendji, Kwame Peprah

SuperSport United FC @SuperSportFC



🗓 16 March

️ Orlando Pirates

🏟 Orlando Stadium

19h30

🖥 Live on SS PSL



SuperSport United Predicted XI (4-4-2): Ronwen Williams; Keenan Phillips, Kegan Johannes, Thatayaone Ditlhokwe, Sifiso Ngobeni; Jamie Webber, Jesse Robert Donn, Aubrey Ngoma, Iqraam Rayners; Thamsanqa Gabuza, Gamphani Jones Lungu

Orlando Pirates vs SuperSport United Prediction

Orlando Pirates have experienced a slight slump in recent weeks but have been largely impressive over the course of the season. The Buccaneers are unbeaten in their last four games and will look to extend their streak this weekend.

SuperSport United have improved over the past year and will be confident going into this match. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw on Wednesday.

Prediction: Orlando Pirates 1-1 SuperSport United

