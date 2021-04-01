Superstar forward's agent lands in Barcelona ahead of potential big-money transfer — Reports

Barcelona have been strongly linked with a move for Erling Haaland over the last few months and a new report suggests that talks over a potential transfer have already begun.

Spanish outlet Sport [via Fabrizio Romano] have revealed that Haaland's representative, Mino Raiola, has landed in Barcelona on Thursday. They claim the notorious super-agent held a meeting with Borussia Dortmund to discuss Haaland's future.

Romano added that newly-elected Blaugrana president Joan Laporta 'dreams' of making Haaland a Barcelona star and that the club's officials are currently in a meeting with Raiola and striker's father over a blockbuster summer move.

However, it has also been claimed that the race is still 'wide open', suggesting that the likes of Manchester City, Manchester United, and Barcelona's arch-rivals Real Madrid are still in the running for the Norwegian superstar.

Several Spanish outlets suggested earlier that Laporta hopes to bring a marquee name to the club this summer, much like he did in his first term. The Catalan was instrumental in bringing Brazilian superstar Ronaldinho to the Nou Camp during his previous seven-year spell at the club.

20 - Erling Haaland is the youngest ever player to score in six consecutive UEFA Champions League appearances (20y 231d). Superstar. pic.twitter.com/UvRwQ6GdpX — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 9, 2021

Haaland ticks nearly every box for Barcelona as he's currently one of the best centre-forwards in world football and could be a monumental upgrade on their current attacking options. The Norwegian recently became the youngest player in UEFA Champions League history to reach 20 goals, needing just 14 games to reach this landmark.

At just 20 years of age, Haaland has not even hit his physical peak yet, and could potentially go on to have many more record-breaking campaigns ahead, which makes him a highly desirable asset for every top club in the world.

While he does have a €75m release clause in his contract, it only comes into effect from 2022, due to which Dortmund could demand a significantly larger fee for clubs to sign him this summer.

Barcelona have other options lined up this summer

Netherlands v Latvia - FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Qualifier

While Barcelona retain a keen interest in the 20-year-old sensation, they will certainly have their work cut out for them as there is a long list of clubs queueing up for his signature. Should they miss out on him, Ronald Koeman and Joan Laporta do have a few other alternatives to consider this summer.

Widespread reports have claimed that Koeman is still keen to reunite with his compatriot Memphis Depay come summer after missing out on him last year. The Dutchman will be available on a free transfer and his versatility could suit Barcelona very well.

181 - Sergio Agüero 🇦🇷 in the Premier League since the start of 2011/12:



✅ Most goals - 181

✅ Most goal involvements - 227

✅ Most hat-tricks - 12

✅ Most penalty goals - 27

✅ Most shots on target - 415



Legend. pic.twitter.com/TD85BR6aSo — OptaJose (@OptaJose) March 29, 2021

Another potential free transfer that could be on the cards is that of Sergio Aguero. The Manchester City legend recently announced that he is set to depart the Etihad Stadium after a decade and has been linked with a move to the Nou Camp as a free agent.

Elsewhere, other rumours have linked the likes of Harry Kane, Andre Silva, Alexandre Lacazette, and others with the Blaugrana as they seek attacking reinforcements come summer.

