Suriname vs Martinique Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st March 2025 

Suriname host Martinique at the Dr. Ir. Franklin Essed Stadion in Paramaribo on Friday in the 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup qualifiers. It's the first of their two-legged contest this month.

After losing both their fixtures to Canada in the 2024-25 CONCACAF Nations League quarter-finals, the National are aiming to pick themselves up and make a fresh start.

Head coach Stanley Menzo has called-up 23 players for this month's double-header against Martinique, including key forward Gleofilo Vlijter. The Serbia-based star has 15 goals in 25 games for the side and will be hungry to add to his tally here.

On the other hand, Martinique are looking to make their fifth consecutive appearance in the Gold Cup and begin their quest by playing away from home against Suriname in the first meeting.

They are coming off a mixed year in 2024, where the side won just once in four games: a 1-0 victory over Guadeloupe in the 2024-25 CONCACAF Nations League.

Head coach Marc Collat has summoned 21 players for the Suriname clashes, including Switzerland-based Brighton Labeau. The 29-year-old has struck eight goals in 20 games for the side and needs just two more become their fifth player in history to hit double digits.

Suriname vs Martinique Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 11 clashes between the sides in history, with Martinique winning seven times and losing only twice to Suriname.

Suriname's last win over Martinique came in September 1968, picking up a 7-0 victory in their friendly game. They've gone the next seven without a win.

The National have lost their last two games, coming against Canada in the 2024-25 CONCACAF Nations League quarter-finals, conceding four and scoring none.

Suriname have won just once from their last five official games: a 5-1 drubbing of Guyana in the Nations League.

Suriname are ranked 138th in the world, according to the latest FIFA World Ranking.

Suriname vs Martinique Prediction

Martinique have an incredible record in the fixture, losing just two of their 11 clashes with Suriname, whose last few results haven't been great.

The visitors didn't cover themselves in glory last year either, but have the might to see off their rudderless hosts.

Prediction: Suriname 0-2 Martinique

Suriname vs Martinique Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Martinique to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

