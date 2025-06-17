Suriname vs Mexico Prediction and Betting Tips | June 18th 2025

Suriname will take on defending champions Mexico in the group stage of the CONCACAF Gold Cup on Wednesday. Natio need a win to keep their knockout stage hopes alive. A win for the defending champions will help them seal their place in the next round.

Natio met Costa Rica in their campaign opener and suffered a narrow 4-3 defeat in a seven-goal thriller. They conceded twice in the first half and Gyrano Kerk halved the deficit in the 34th minute. Goals from Richonell Margaret and Shaquille Pinas helped them overturn the deficit, but Costa Rica scored twice late in the match, including the winner in stoppage time to eke out a win.

El Tri met the Dominican Republic in their campaign opener and got their title defense underway with a 3-2 win. Edson Álvarez broke the deadlock in the 44th minute and Raúl Jiménez doubled their lead in the 47th minute. Peter González halved the deficit for the Dominican Republic and César Montes restored El Tri's two-goal lead.

Suriname vs Mexico Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met thrice, with all three meetings taking place in competitive games. The defending champions have been the dominant side, winning all three games.

They last met in the CONCACAF Nations League in 2023 and El Tri recorded a 3-0 win.

Suriname were eliminated from the group stage in the 2021 edition, recording a win while suffering two losses.

The defending champions conceded two goals in their title-winning campaign in 2023 but have already conceded two goals in the first match of this edition.

Natio's loss in the campaign opener was their first defeat of the year and the first time that they had conceded four goals in a match since 2021.

Suriname vs Mexico Prediction

Natio put up a good fight in their campaign opener, scoring three goals, and will look to build on that form. Notably, they have scored just one goal in three games in this fixture.

El Tri also scored three goals in their campaign, extending their winning streak in competitive games to four matches. They have scored 13 goals in three meetings against Natio and are strong favorites.

Considering El Tri's impressive record in the Gold Cup, we back them to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Suriname 1-3 Mexico

Suriname vs Mexico Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Mexico to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

