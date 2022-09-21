Suriname vs Nicaragua Prediction and Betting Tips | September 22, 2022

Suriname will host Nicaragua at the Mitsubishi Forklift Stadion in an international friendly on Thursday.

Suriname are struggling in the CONCACAF Nations League A, with one point claimed from three games. Natio have the possibility of advancing to the Gold Cup Preliminary Round if they win their remaining game. However, on current form, they have their task cut out.

The friendly against Nicaragua is intended to put their house in order ahead of their final Group A game against Mexico in the Nations League. Suriname opened the year brightly, with wins over Guyana and Barbados, before losing to Taiwan. Top scorer Jamilhio Rigters and Co. will hope to not disappoint the home fans here.

Nicaragua, meanwhile, are leading Group C of the CONCACAF Nations League B with ten points, which guarantees promotion to League A and the Gold Cup. They will likely wrap up their campaign with a win to keep a stranglehold on the group.

The two teams have met four times, with each side coming out on top twice. Their upcoming meeting will determine who claims the bragging rights. However, Suriname seem more in need of a test ahead of future battles. A few players have left since the two teams last met in 2019.

Suriname vs Nicaragua Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In their last four games, Suriname have scored nine goals against Nicaragua's four.

Suriname have lost once in their last six games at home, winning thrice.

Suriname have been prolific at home, scoring 13 goals in their last six games at the Mitsubishi Forklift Stadion.

Although Nicaragua exude strength and confidence, their away form suggests the contrary. They have lost their last five games on the road.

Suriname have won just once in their last five outings, losing thrice and drawing once, while Nicaragua boast three wins and two draws.

Form Guide: Suriname: L-L-D-L-W; Nicaragua: W-W-D-W-D.

Suriname vs Nicaragua Prediction

The hosts will be upbeat about the meeting, hoping to achieve a third straight win over Nicaragua who previously won 3-1 at the venue.

The visitors are in excellent shape but are unlikely to put their all in the game to avoid injury ahead of their Nations League clash. Suriname will be determined to pull it off in front of their fans.

Prediction: Suriname 2-0 Nicaragua

Suriname vs Nicaragua Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Suriname

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – No

Tip 3: Suriname to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Nicaragua to score - No

