Suriname vs Panama Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th September 2025

Suriname and Panama open their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign at the Franklin Essed Stadion in Paramaribo on Thursday. Ranked 136th in the world, Suriname have never qualified for the tournament before and their recent form doesn't hold them in good stead ahead of their opening game.

After their first three games of 2025, the National have failed to win any of their next four, drawing and losing twice each. It includes three group fixtures of the 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup too, as Suriname made an early exit after collecting just one point in three games.

In the World Cup qualifiers, the Central American minnows have six games left - six opportunities to end their drought and finally qualify for the ultimate competition in the sport.

Head coach Stanley Menzo has called up 23 players for this month's double-header against Panama and El Salvador, including key attacker Gleofilo Vlijter. The Hungary-based forward has netted 15 goals for the Suriname national team in just 32 appearances.

Goalkeeper Jonathan Fonkel and defender Radinio Balker are the only two uncapped players in the squad.

On the other hand, Panama are hopeful of reaching their second World Cup since making their debut in 2018. Los Canaleros have built incredible momentum over the last couple of months, going their last six games unbeaten.

Most recently, though, their five-game winning run was ended by Honduras, who beat them 5-4 on penalties in the 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup quarter-finals.

Head coach Thomas Christiansen has summoned 24 players for this month's qualifying games against Suriname and Guatemala, including talismanic captain Anibal Godoy. Key forwards Jose Fajardo and Ismael Diaz, who have a combined 31 goals between them for Panama, are in the mix too.

Suriname vs Panama Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Interestingly, this will be the first official clash between these teams.

Panama are unbeaten in their last six official games, winning five.

After starting the year with three consecutive wins, Suriname have gone the next four without a victory. The National have failed to score in their last two games too.

Panama are ranked 30th in the world, while Suriname are 106 places adrift of them.

Suriname vs Panama Prediction

Panama are the stronger team on paper and sit significantly above Suriname in the world rankings. Los Canaleros are also on a healthy run right now, which should give them the edge here.

Prediction: Suriname 0-2 Panama

Suriname vs Panama Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Panama to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

