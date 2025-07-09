Sutjeska Niksic vs Dinamo Brest Prediction and Betting Tips | July 10th 2025

Sutjeska Niksic and Dinamo Brest get their quest for UEFA Conference League football underway when they go head-to-head on Thursday. Both sides set out in search of a first-leg advantage and we anticipate an action-packed contest at the Gradski Stadion Niksic.

Sutjeska Niksic capped off their pre-season campaign on a positive note as they held their own to secure a 2-1 victory over Spartak Subotica on June 30.

Before that, Milija Savovic’s men were on a five-game winless run across all competitions, losing three and claiming two draws while conceding 13 goals and scoring just three in that time.

Sutjeska head into the new season off the back of a solid 2024-25 campaign as they secured a third-placed finish in the Montenegrin top-flight standings with 51 points from 36 games.

Meanwhile, Dinamo Brest returned to winning ways in style as they cruised to a 3-0 victory over SFK Slutsk in the Belarus Vysshaya Liga last Friday.

Before that, Aleksandr Sednev’s men were on a two-game losing run in the league, suffering consecutive defeats against Gomel and Dinamo Minsk while conceding six goals and failing to hit the target across both games.

Dinamo Brest secured a fourth-placed finish in the league last season after picking up 49 points from their 30 games, two points above fifth-placed Vitebsk.

Sutjeska Niksic vs Dinamo Brest Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first-ever meeting between Sutjeska Niksic and Dinamo Brest, who will both be looking to begin their head-to-head record on a positive note.

Sutjeska Niksic have failed to win five of their most recent six matches across all competitions, losing three and claiming two draws since May 18.

Dinamo Brest are unbeaten in seven of their last eight away matches, picking up five wins and two draws since mid-March.

Sutjeska have lost just one of their seven home games since the start of March while picking up four wins and two draws in that time.

Sutjeska Niksic vs Dinamo Brest Prediction

Dinamo Brest picked up a morale-boosting result ahead of Thursday’s crunch tie last time out and will journey to the Gradski Stadion Niksic with confidence. That said, we predict Sednev’s side will put up another solid team display and come away with the desired result.

Prediction: Sutjeska Niksic 1-2 Dinamo Brest

Sutjeska Niksic vs Dinamo Brest Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Dinamo Brest to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in eight of Brest’s last nine games)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in the visitors’ last eight matches)

