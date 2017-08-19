Swansea City 0-4 Manchester United; 5 Talking Points, Premier League 2017-18

Manchester United smashed 4 past Swansea as they cemented their lead on top of the league; here's what we learned

@animenon19 by Anirudh Menon Top 5 / Top 10 19 Aug 2017, 19:56 IST

United were on fire in Wales as they smashed Swansea for 4

Swansea City 0-4 Manchester United (Eric Bailly 45', Romelu Lukaku 80', Paul Pogba 82', Anthony Martial 84')

Well, Well, Well.

8-0 at the end of the opening two gameweeks (against admittedly shoddy opposition) and Jose Mourinho's men are sitting pretty.

1907-08 - Manchester United have scored 4+ goals in their opening two league games of a season for the first time in 110 years. Rampant. pic.twitter.com/EZcT1ZdZdW — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 19, 2017

They seem to have started the season with a verve that was only seen on their player's social media accounts last season and if they continue in this vein, they will take some stopping.

1. Manchester United seem to have found their most settled starting XI since Sir Alex Ferguson

Is this United's most settled XI this decade?

Here's one stat to get things going: Manchester United have won back-to-back Premier League games by 4+ goals for the first time since 2011.

Jose Mourinho seems to have hit on a winning formula with his starting XIs for the two matches: Valencia, Bailly, Jones, Blind protecting De Gea while ahead of them Matic gives Pogba, Mata, Mkhitaryan, Rashford, and Lukaku to do as they will. A number of United fans - and neutrals - will complain that Martial ought to start but the Frenchman seems to be thriving on running at the tired and haggard defenders that Rashford leaves in his wake and this might just be the way forward for United.

Fellaini, Herrera, Martial, Lingard, Lindelof is some bench - and it's hard to see this sort of quality in squad depth anywhere else in the League.

Mourinho will try to keep expectations low - and suggest this is all just because the team's a happy one saying "Last season we had six points after two matches, and we finished sixth." - but a couple more such results and even he may find that a tough ask.

Powerful start to the season for @ManUtd. That Mourinho fella knows what he's doing. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) August 19, 2017

Just maybe, eh, Gary?