Swansea City 0-4 Manchester United: Player Ratings, Premier League 2017-18

A dominant second half goal-fest from the visitors put them on top of the League table.

by Anhad Singh Opinion 20 Aug 2017, 09:59 IST

Back to back 4-0 games with the duo on the scoresheet yet again

After a lukewarm first half with a well-taken goal on the stroke of half-time, the Red Devils romped up the style late in the second half to score three goals in four minutes and secure back-to-back 4-0 wins in the Premier League 2017/18 season. Pogba, Martial and their effervescent summer signing, Lukaku were on the score-sheet yet again to drown a resilient Swansea side.

Paul Clement's side defended with grit and determination until they crumbled to a late onslaught by the visitors.

Here's how each player fared in the game.

Swansea City

Lukasz Fabianski - 4.5/10

Fabianski was mostly untroubled in the first half and was unlucky to concede the first goal after making a fine save from Pogba's header which came off the bar. As the Swans completely collapsed late in the second half, there was little he could do to save them.

Federico Fernandez - 6/10

Fernandez was Swansea's best defender in the first half and did a solid job of tracking and keeping Lukaku in a tight spot. His clearances were on point and kept the back three organized. However, he was slightly at fault for Bailly's opener and along with the rest of defence, was totally swamped by the resurgent United attack late in the game.

Kyle Bartley - 4/10

Bartley put in a good shift the first half but should've taken the chances he got from the set-pieces. Even he couldn't do anything about the 3 late goals from the visitor's side.

Alfie Mawson - 4.5/10

He was pretty decent in defence but was largely troubled by Rashford's pace throughout the game, almost gifting him a chance which the latter nearly scored of. Collapsed in the second half as part of the back three especially when it came to tracking Pogba for the third goal.

Kyle Naughton - 5/10

Playing at right wing-back in the new formation, Naughton barely made any forward runs throughout the game. His long balls were haphazard and had to largely stay in his own half for extra defensive duties.

Martin Olsson - 5/10

Olsson was slightly better than his wing-back partner but even he was wasteful in attack. Almost had a great chance from an overhead kick in the first half. A couple of his interceptions were vital to cut off United's attack in the second half.

Leroy Fer - 4.5/10

Fer had a forgetful time in the middle of the park and was quite reckless in his challenges as his cumulative fouls on Matic and Blind got him booked early in the second half. The attacks he started barely came to any fruition and he clearly needs some time to adapt to the new formation.

Thomas Carroll - 6/10

Thomas Carroll was the most effective midfielder on Swansea's side with his tireless running and vital long passes. He was frustrated at his teammates and couldn't influence the outcome as the game went on.

Roque Mesa - 5.5/10

An above-average debut game for the new summer signing from Spain, though it was evident he will take time to adjust to the pace of Premier League. Even though Mesa couldn't influence the proceedings much, he put in a decent shift at rotating the ball defensively.

Ayew was the only attacking threat and troubled the United defence at times

Jordan Ayew - 6.5/10

Ayew was the life of all Swansea attacks and even hit the post early on. He was always threatening the United defence with his trickery and hold-up play and could've had a couple of assists to his name. His dribbling was on point and he was unlucky to not earn a goal for his efforts.

Tammy Abraham - 4.5/10

Even though Abraham worked hard at holding up the ball and linking up with Ayew, he was wasteful with the few good chances that did come his way. More can be expected from the 19-year-old in the games to come.

Substitutes :

Wayne Routledge - 5/10

Came on in the second half but was nowhere to be seen as United tightened the screws.

Luciano Narsingh - 5/10

Came on as part of the first double substitution from the home side and even though he tried to link up with his fellow attackers, he could not penetrate United's back four.

Oliver McBurnie - N/A

Came on too late in the game to influence anything.