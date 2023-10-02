Swansea City and Norwich City Prediction and Betting Tips | October 4th 2023

Swansea City and Norwich City go head-to-head at the Swansea.com Stadium in round 10 of the EFL Championship on Wednesday.

The Canaries snapped their three-game losing streak with a deserved victory over Birmingham City at the weekend and will look to build on that result.

Swansea City picked up consecutive wins for the first time this season as they hammered Millwall 3-0 at the Den last Saturday.

Prior to that, Michael Duff’s side picked up their first league win of the season on September 23, when they beat Sheffield Wednesday 3-0 to end their seven-match winless run.

With nine points from nine matches, Swansea City are currently 19th in the EFL Championship table, level on points with 20th-placed Watford.

Elsewhere, Norwich City turned in an impressive team performance at the weekend when they picked up a 2-0 victory over Birmingham City.

The Canaries had lost their previous three matches across all competitions, a run which saw them crash out of the EFL Cup courtesy of a 2-1 defeat against Fulham on September 27.

Norwich City are currently seventh in the EFL Championship table, level on 16 points with Cardiff City, Hull City and Sunderland.

Swansea City and Norwich City Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 25 wins from the last 59 meetings between the sides, Norwich City hold a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Swansea City have picked up one fewer win in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 10 occasions.

Norwich City are on a run of three consecutive away defeats, conceding 10 goals and scoring four since August’s 1-0 win over Bristol City in the EFL Cup.

The Swans are unbeaten in eight of their last nine Championship home games, picking up five wins and three draws since mid-March.

Swansea City and Norwich City Prediction

After a stuttering start to the new campaign, Swansea City appear to have hit their stride of late and will be looking to make it three consecutive wins for the first time since April.

Norwich have lost their last three away games and we are tipping the Swans to come out on top in front of their home supporters.

Prediction: Swansea City 2-0 Norwich City

Swansea City and Norwich City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Swansea City to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in four of the last five meetings between the sides)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in nine of Norwich City’s last 10 games)