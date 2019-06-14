×
Swansea City officially announce former England U-17 gaffer Steve Cooper as Swans' new manager

Varun Nair
ANALYST
News
31   //    14 Jun 2019, 01:12 IST

Swansea City hire new manager Steve Cooper.
Swansea City hire new manager Steve Cooper.

What's the news?

Championship side Swansea City has finally announced their new manager following the departure of Graham Potter to Brighton Hove & Albion earlier in the season.

In case you didn't know...

Swansea City finished 10th in the Championship table, 9 points off the playoff positions following their first season back in the Championship after suffering relegation from the Premier League in the 2017-18 season.

The heart of the matter

Swansea City has officially announced Steve Cooper as the new manager of the Welsh club. The 39-year old will be joining the Swans on a three-year contract after leaving his position as the England U-17 manager.

Swansea City chairman, Trevor Birch spoke about why the 39-year old was given the job:

"We are excited and delighted with the appointment.
"Together with Leon (Britton) and Alan (Curtis) we went through a long and thorough interview process covering a lot of very good candidates. The quality was extremely high, which speaks volumes about the attractiveness of the opportunity and how well respected this football club is within the game.
"At the forefront of our thinking was the appointment of a head coach who was hungry, ambitious, had a clear track record of playing our style of football, plus a pedigree to work with and develop young, talented players.
"Steve matched all those requirements in abundance and his views, coaching ethos and presentation were extremely compelling."

Steve Cooper will be joining the Wales club after having overseen 88 matches as the coach of the U-17 side.

He leaves the Three Lions U-17 as the first manager to win any age group World Cup title for England since the Three Lions won the FIFA World Cup in 1966.

What's next?

The Swans will face Crawley Town, Exeter City and Bristol Rovers in their pre-season as Steve Cooper gets the first look at his team.

