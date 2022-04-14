Swansea City vs Barnsley prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Swansea City will host Barnsley at the Liberty Stadium in the EFL Championship on Friday, looking to extend their unbeaten run.

The Swans have gone five league games without a loss, adding some stability to their campaign. With 57 points, they're up to 14th in the standings and also have a game in hand, which could propel them further up.

Striker Joel Piroe has also been in great form this season, netting 18 goals, including four in his last five appearances. He's now just four behind Oliver McBurnie's club record of 22 in a single Championship season.

Barnsley, meanwhile, are eight places worse off than Swansea and are embroiled in a relegation dogfight in what has been a tough season for them. The Colliers have won only six times in 40 games this season and remain eight points off safety, with a game in hand.

Swansea City vs Barnsley Head-To-Head

There have been 79 clashes between the two teams, with Swansea winning on roughly half the occasions (39).

Barnsley have beaten Swansea 24 times, with their latest win coming way back in November 1983. Since then, the Swans have gone 14 games in the fixture without a defeat.

Barnsley FC @BarnsleyFC It's a trip to Wales on Good Friday.



The Reds take on Swansea in a 3pm kick-off. It's a trip to Wales on Good Friday.The Reds take on Swansea in a 3pm kick-off. 📰 It's a trip to Wales on Good Friday. The Reds take on Swansea in a 3pm kick-off.

Swansea City Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-D-W.

Barnsley Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-L-W-D.

Swansea City vs Barnsley Team News

Swansea City

Midfielder Flynn Downes is still injured and remains the only notable absentee for the Swans. Manager Russell Martin could bring Ryan Manning back into the XI after he was an unused substitute last weekend.

Injured: Flynn Downes.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Swansea City AFC @SwansOfficial



Meet the opposition bit.ly/3uyfpNv As we prepare for the visit of Barnsley to the Swansea.com Stadium, we take a closer look at the Tykes.Meet the opposition As we prepare for the visit of Barnsley to the Swansea.com Stadium, we take a closer look at the Tykes.🔎 Meet the opposition 👉 bit.ly/3uyfpNv https://t.co/80742WPsZC

Barnsley

Aapo Halme, Michal Helik and Cauley Woodrow are injured, while goalkeeper Bradley Collins joined the list with a knock in the last game. Jack Walton could come into his place on Friday.

Injured: Aapo Halme, Michal Helik, Cauley Woodrow, Bradley Collins.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Swansea City vs Barnsley Predicted XIs

Swansea City (3-4-2-1): Andrew Fisher; Ben Cabango, Kyle Naughton, Joel Latibeaudiere; Cyrus Christie, Jay Fulton, Matt Grimes, Ryan Manning; Joel Piroe, Hannes Wolf; Michael Obafemi.

Barnsley (4-2-3-1): Jack Walton; Callum Brittain, Mads Andersen, Liam Kitching, Remy Vita; Claudio Gomes, Matthew Wolfe; Callum Styles, Amine Bassi, Domingos Quina; Carlton Morris.

Swansea City vs Barnsley Prediction

The Swans are on the up right now, firing on all cylinders lately. Barnsley, meanwhile, put up a shambolic display against Millwall, conceding four times. Their defensive frailties could cost them another three points, sinking them further in the relegation scrap.

Prediction: Swansea City 2-1 Barnsley.

Edited by Bhargav