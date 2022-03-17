Swansea City vs Birmingham City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22 

Swansea City and Birmingham City will battle for three points in the EFL Championship on Saturday.

The home side are coming off a 3-2 comeback victory away at Peterborough. Michael Ofafemi scored a brace to twice help the Swans recover a deficit before Joel Piroe scored an injury time winner.

Birmingham City, meanwhile, fell to a 2-0 defeat to Middlesbrough on home turf, with Aaron Connolly and Folarin Balogun scoring either side of the interval.

The defeat saw the Blues drop to 20th spot, having garnered 41 points from 38 matches. Swansea City sit in 15th place on 47 points.

Swansea City vs Birmingham City Head-to-Head

This will be the 41st meeting between the two teams. Birmingham City have had 20 wins to Swansea City's ten. The two sides have also played out ten draws.

In their most recent meeting in October 2021, second-half goals from Troy Deeney and Riley McGree helped Birmingham secure a 2-1 victory on home turf.

Swansea City form guide (all competitions): W-L-L-W-W.

Birmingham City form guide (all competitions): L-D-W-L-L.

Swansea City vs Birmingham City Team News

Swansea City

There are no known injury or suspension concerns for the hosts to worry about. However, Ryan Bennett is a doubt for Birmingham's visit.

Injuries: None.

Suspension: None.

Doubtful: Ryan Bennett.

Unavailable: None.

Birmingham City

Matija Sarkic, Troy Deeney, George Friend and Adan George are unavailable due to injuries. Kristian Pedersen is suspended because of the red card he received against Middlesbrough.

Injuries: Matija Sarkic, Troy Deeney, George Friend, Adan George, Teden Mengi.

Suspension: Kristian Pedersen

Swansea City vs Birmingham City Predicted XI

Swansea City (3-4-3): Andy Fisher; Kyle Naughton, Ben Cabango, Hannes Wolf; Cyrus Christie, Matt Grimes, Flynn Downes, Olivier Ntcham; Joel Piroe, Michael Obafemi, Jamie Paterson.

Birmingham City (3-5-2): Neil Etheridge; Marc Roberts, Nico Gordon, Scott Hogan; Onel Hernandez, Ivan Sunjic, Gary Gardner, Juninho Bacuna, Jordan Graham; Tahith Chong, Lyle Taylor.

Swansea City vs Birmingham City Prediction

Swansea City are in fine form on home turf and are favourites to emerge triumphant on Saturday. Birmingham City have been poor on the road and have little motivation to seek all three points.

Considering the same, the Swans could secure a comfortable victory and a clean sheet on the night.

Prediction: Swansea City 2-0 Birmingham City.

