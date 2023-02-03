Swansea City vs Birmingham Prediction and Betting Tips | February 4, 2023 

Swansea City and Birmingham City will battle for three points in an EFL Championship matchday 30 fixture on Saturday (February 4).

The hosts are coming off a 1-1 draw at QPR. Goals in either half from Jamal Lowe and Jay Fulton saw the points shared. Birmingham, meanwhile, were eliminated by Blackburn in a 1-0 away defeat in an FA Cup fourth round replay on Tuesday.

A 2-2 draw in the first leg prompted a replay, and they could not be separated again in a goalless draw. Auston Trusty's own goal ten minutes into extra time settled the contest.

The Blues will turn their attention to the league, where they sit in 19th spot, garnering 32 points from 28 games. Swansea occupy 12th position with 39 points to show for their efforts after 28 outings.

Swansea City vs Birmingham City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 43rd meeting between the two sides. Birmingham lead 20-10.

One of those draws came in their most recent meeting, a 2-2 stalemate in November 2022.

Swansea have conceded 38 goals this season, more than any team in the top half of the standings.

Four of their last ten meetings ended in a goalless draw, including the last two hosted by Swansea.

Birmingham have lost their last five league games, with four games producing at least three goals.

Seven of Swansea's last eight competitive games have witnessed goals at both ends, including the last five.

Swansea City vs Birmingham Prediction

Swansea are the favourites to claim maximum points, although their inconsistent form means nothing can be taken for granted. A key reason for the Swans' inconsistency has been their porous backline, which has seen them keep just three clean sheets in their last 15 competitive games.

Birmingham, meanwhile, have a six-point cushion over the drop zone but have lost their last five league games. A sixth consecutive defeat will put them in a more perilous position.

Swansea should claim a narrow win with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Swansea City 2-1 Birmingham City

Swansea City vs Birmingham Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Swansea to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

