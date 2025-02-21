Swansea City vs Blackburn Rovers Prediction and Betting Tips | February 22nd 2025

The EFL Championship returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Swansea City and Blackburn Rovers lock horns at the Swansea.com Stadium on Saturday. The Swans have failed to taste victory at home since the turn of the year and will head into the weekend looking to end this dry spell.

Swansea City continue to struggle for results in the bottom half of the Championship table as they suffered a 3-1 defeat against Stoke City at the bet365 Stadium last Saturday.

Alan Sheehan’s men have now lost seven of their last eight matches across all competitions, with a 1-0 victory over Bristol City on February 9 being the exception.

Swansea City have picked up 37 points from their 33 Championship matches so far to sit 17th in the league standings, eight points above the relegation zone.

Blackburn Rovers, on the other hand, continue their push for post-season football as they picked up a 2-0 victory over Plymouth Argyle at Ewood Park last time out.

David Lowe’s side have won three of their most recent four matches, having managed just one victory from the nine games preceding this run since mid-December.

With 51 points from 33 matches, Blackburn are fifth in the league standings, three points above sixth-placed West Bromwich Albion in the final playoff spot.

Swansea City vs Blackburn Rovers Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 26 wins from the last 52 meetings between the sides, Blackburn Rovers boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Swansea City have picked up 18 wins during that time, while the spoils have been shared on eight occasions.

Blackburn have won just one of their most recent six Championship away matches while losing four and claiming one draw since December 21.

Swansea have failed to win their four home games since the turn of the year, picking up just one point from a possible 12 while scoring two goals and conceding six.

Swansea City vs Blackburn Rovers Prediction

Blackburn Rovers have often struggled at the Swansea.com Stadium, where they are currently on a run of just one win from their last seven visits.

Lowe’s men head into the weekend as the more in-form side but we predict the Swans will hold out for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Swansea City 1-1 Blackburn Rovers

Swansea City vs Blackburn Rovers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in Swansea’s last five games)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been at least 11 corner kicks in five of the last seven meetings between the two teams)

