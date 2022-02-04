Swansea City vs Blackburn Rovers prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Round 30 of the EFL Championship comes to an end at the Swansea.com Stadium, where Swansea City play host to Blackburn Rovers on Saturday.

This will be the second meeting between the sides this season after Blackburn Rovers claimed a 2-1 win back in August’s reverse fixture.

Swansea City failed to find their feet last time out as they fell to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Luton Town on home turf.

This followed a 2-0 loss at Hull City on January 29 which saw their three-game unbeaten run come to an end.

With 32 points from 27 games, Swansea City are currently 19th in the EFL Championship table, level on points with Hull City.

Meanwhile, Blackburn Rovers were denied a second straight win last time out as they played out a goalless draw with Luton Town.

They have now lost just once in their last 13 league outings, claiming nine wins and three draws in that time.

This fine run of results has seen them surge to second place, picking up 53 points after 29 rounds of matches.

Swansea City vs Blackburn Rovers Head-To-Head

Blackburn Rovers boast a superior record in the history of this fixture, claiming 23 wins from their last 46 meetings. Swansea City have picked up 15 wins in that time, while eight games have ended all square.

Swansea City Form Guide: D-W-D-L-L

Blackburn Rovers Form Guide: D-W-L-W-D

Swansea City vs Blackburn Rovers Team News

Swansea City

The hosts remain without the services of Jamie Paterson, who has been sidelined through injury.

Injured: Jamie Paterson

Suspended: None

Blackburn Rovers

Ian Poveda and Harry Pickering are both recuperating from injuries and are out of contention for the visitors.

Injured: Ian Poveda, Harry Pickering

Suspended: None

Swansea City vs Blackburn Rovers Predicted XI

Swansea City Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Ben Hamer; Ryan Manning, Kyle Naughton, Ben Cabango; Cyrus Christie, Matt Grimes, Ryan Manning, Joel Latibeaudiere; Olivier Ntcham, Korey Smith; Joel Piroe

Blackburn Rovers Predicted XI (3-4-3): Thomas Kaminski; Darragh Lenihan, Scott Wharton, Jan Paul van Hecke; Tayo Edun, John Buckley, Joe Rothwell, Joe Rankin-Costello; Sam Gallagher, Reda Khadra, Ben Brereton

Swansea City vs Blackburn Rovers Prediction

With both sides claiming just one win each from their last six meetings, we expect another cagey affair on Saturday. However, we are tipping the visitors to come away with the win as they head into the game as the more in-form side.

Prediction: Swansea City 0-2 Blackburn Rovers

