Swansea City vs Blackburn Rovers prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2022-23

Swansea City host Blackburn Rovers at the Liberty Stadium in the EFL Championship on Saturday, with both sides having had contrasting starts to their campaigns.

Swansea City are currently 9th in the league, having drawn their opening game 1-1 against Rotherham last time out. Russell Martin's side finished 15th in the league last season and will be looking to make a push for playoff spots this season. They will hope to kickstart their campaign with a win against Blackburn on Saturday.

Blackburn Rovers, on the other hand, are currently 4th in the league, having won their opening fixture 1-0 against Queen's Park Rangers last time out. Jon Dahl Tomasson's side finished 8th in the league last season. They will look to improve upon their campaign this time around by continuing their good form with a win against Swansea on Saturday.

Swansea City AFC @SwansOfficial



More from the gaffer bit.ly/3vHdKFJ 🗣️ “It’s up to us to bring everything we can to make us just as powerful as any financial resource."More from the gaffer 🗣️ “It’s up to us to bring everything we can to make us just as powerful as any financial resource."More from the gaffer 👉 bit.ly/3vHdKFJ https://t.co/38UNPeQm3Y

Both sides will be looking to win the game and that should make for an interesting contest.

Swansea City vs Blackburn Rovers Head-to-Head

Swansea City have slightly edged the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won two of their last five meetings, with Blackburn Rovers winning only one.

Swansea came away as 1-0 winners the last time the two sides met back in February. Michael Obafemi's goal was enough to secure the victory on the night.

Swansea City Form Guide: D

Blackburn Rovers Form Guide: W

Swansea City vs Blackburn Rovers Team News

Swansea City

Swansea City have no new injury worries following their 1-1 draw against Rotherham last time out. Martin will have a full-strength side to choose from for the game on Saturday.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Blackburn Rovers

Blackburn Rovers came away unscathed from their 1-0 win against QPR last time out. Tomasson will take a full-strength side into the game on Saturday

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Swansea City vs Blackburn Rovers Predicted XI

Swansea City Predicted XI (3-4-3): Andrew Fisher; Nathan Wood, Harry Darling, Kyle Naughton; Matthew Sorinola, Matt Grimes, Jay Fulton, Joel Latibeaudiere; Jamie Paterson, Joel Piroe, Michael Obafemi

Blackburn Rovers Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Thomas Kaminski; Harry Pickering, Scott Wharton, Daniel Ayala, Callum Brittain; John Buckley, Lewis Travis; Ben Brereton Diaz, Ryan Hedges, Sam Gallagher; Jack Vale

2 for 1 New Player Bonus at Barstool

Swansea City vs Blackburn Rover Prediction

Both sides have been in contrasting form of late and that should come to the fore during the game on Saturday.

We predict a tight game, with Blackburn coming away with the win.

Prediction: Swansea City 1-2 Blackburn Rovers

Paul Merson has predicted all the GW 1 fixtures of the Premier League. More details right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far