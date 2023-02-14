Swansea City vs Blackpool Prediction and Betting Tips | February 15, 2023

Swansea City will entertain last-placed Blackpool at the Liberty Stadium in the EFL Championship on Wednesday (February 15).

The hosts are winless in three league outings and have lost their last two. Swansea lost 3-0 at second-placed Sheffield United on Saturday. Meanwhile, Blackpool's poor form in the league with a goalless draw against Rotherham at the weekend.

They are winless in the league since October and are tied for points with 23rd-placed Huddersfield with 28 points.

Swansea City vs Blackpool Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 46 times across competitions, with their first encounter dating back to 1926 in the FA Cup.

The two teams have been closely matched, with the visitors leading 15-14..

Blackpool have five wins in their last ten meetings with Swansea, who have just one win, which came in the reverse fixture in August.

Six of their last seven meetings have produced under 2.5 goals.

Blackpool are winless in their last 13 Championship games, with their last win coming at Coventry in October.

There have been over 2.5 goals scored in seven of Swansea's last eight Championship games.

The visitors have not scored in three of their last four league games.

Swansea City vs Blackpool Prediction

The Swans have three defeats in their last four home games. They have just one win to their name in their last ten meetings against Blackpool, with their last win at home coming in 2005.

Blackpool FC @BlackpoolFC



Mick McCarthy on the togetherness he has seen within his squad as the Seasiders prepare for the midweek trip to Swansea City.



blackpoolfc.co.uk/news/2023/febr… 🗣️ "I've got so much to work with because I've got a really willing bunch of lads."Mick McCarthy on the togetherness he has seen within his squad as the Seasiders prepare for the midweek trip to Swansea City. 🗣️ "I've got so much to work with because I've got a really willing bunch of lads."Mick McCarthy on the togetherness he has seen within his squad as the Seasiders prepare for the midweek trip to Swansea City.➡️ blackpoolfc.co.uk/news/2023/febr… https://t.co/jiw3yvt0yu

The Seasiders, meanwhile, have also endured a poor run in the league this year. However, considering their recent record against the hosts, a draw could ensue.

Prediction: Swansea 1-1 Blackpool

Swansea City vs Blackpool Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: Joël Piroe to score or assist any time - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Poll : 0 votes