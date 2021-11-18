Swansea City vs Blackpool prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22 

Swansea City will host Blackpool in a matchday 18 fixture in the EFL Championship on Saturday.

Just two points separate the two sides in the table. The visitors currently sit in 10th place, having garnered 25 points from 17 matches. Swansea City are two points and two places below them in the table.

Blackpool come into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw with QPR on home turf before the international break. Gary Medine's second-half penalty canceled out Chris Willock's first-half opener for QPR.

Swansea City suffered a harrowing 4-0 defeat away to table-toppers Bournemouth. Dominic Solanke and Jaidon Anthony each scored braces in the rout.

Swansea City vs Blackpool Head-to-Head

The two sides have clashed on 43 occasions in the past and Blackpool have a superior record with 14 wins to their name.

Swansea City were victorious in 13 games while 16 previous matches ended in a share of the spoils.

This will be their first competitive clash since Swansea registered a 5-1 home win in a Championship fixture in March 2010.

Blackpool have impressed since their return to the Championship and have won three of their last five league games. Saturday's hosts have managed as many wins from the same number of matches.

Swansea City form guide: L-W-W-L-W

Blackpool form guide: D-L-W-W-W

Swansea City vs Blackpool Team News

Swansea City

There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for the home side.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Blackpool FC @BlackpoolFC



Neil Critchley provides an injury update, starting with the returns to fitness of Chris Maxwell and Shayne Lavery.



📽 "Both are back into team training this week..."

Blackpool

Matty Virtue (ACL), Oliver Casey (ankle), Luke Garbutt (medial ligament), Kevin Stewart (hamstring) and Grant Ward (achiles tendon) have been ruled out with fitness issues.

CJ Hamilton played the full 90 minutes against Everton in the Lancashire Cup after coming back from injury. Whether or not he will be rushed back to first-team action at the weekend remains to be seen. Richard Keogh is also doubtful for the game.

Shayne Lavery and Chris Maxwell are nearing a return to first-team action after being on the sidelines since early October due to injuries.

Injuries: Matty Virtue, Oliver Casey, Grant Ward, Luke Garbutt, Kevin Stewart

Doubtful: Richard Keogh, CJ Hamilton, Shayne Lavery, Chris Maxwell

Suspension: None

Swansea City vs Blackpool Predicted XI

Swansea City Predicted XI (3-4-3): Ben Hamer (GK); Ryan Manning, Kyle Naughton, Ryan Bennett; Jake Bidwell, Matt Grimes, Korey Smith, Ethan Laird; Jamie Paterson, Oliver Ntcham, Joel Piroe

Blackpool Predicted XI (4-4-2): Daniel Grimshaw (GK); Reece James, Marvin Ekpiteta, James Husband, Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel; Josh Bowler, Kenny Dougall, Ryan Wintle, Tyrece John-Jules; Jerry Yates, Gary Madine

Swansea City vs Blackpool Prediction

Swansea City are some way off their standards from last season but their strong home form gives cause for optimism ahead of Blackpool's visit.

The Swans have kept clean sheets in five of their last six home games. However, Blackpool's soaring confidence means the Seasiders will fancy their chances of finding the back of the net.

The two sides have been almost evenly matched this season and expect this to be reflected in the game.

Prediction: Swansea City 1-1 Blackpool

Edited by Shardul Sant