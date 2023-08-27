Swansea City vs Bournemouth Prediction and Betting Tips | August 29th 2023

Swansea City will host Bournemouth at the Swansea.com Stadium on Tuesday in the second round of the 2023-24 Carabao Cup campaign.

The home side have had a mixed start to life under new boss Michael Duff and currently find themselves deep in the bottom half of the Championship standings. They were beaten 2-1 by Preston North End in their last game and had held the lead at the break before conceding two second-half goals as they fell to a third consecutive defeat at Deepdale.

Swansea beat Northampton Town in the previous round of the domestic cup and will be looking to test their mettle against top-flight opposition on Tuesday.

Bournemouth have also had their struggles in their league assignments this season and will hope they can find better luck in the League Cup this week. They were beaten 2-0 by Tottenham Hotspur last time out and could have no real complaints about the result after failing to fashion any noteworthy chances to alter the result.

Swansea City vs Bournemouth Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 63 competitive meetings between Swansea and Bournemouth. The hosts have won 23 of those games while the visitors have won three more.

There have been 14 draws between the two teams including their most recent matchup which ended 3-3.

The visitors are undefeated in their last 12 games in this fixture, a run dating back to 2008.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last three games in this fixture.

Bournemouth have been knocked out at this stage of the Carabao Cup just once in the last nine seasons.

The Swans have scored at least one goal in their last seven matches.

Swansea City vs Bournemouth Prediction

Swansea are on a three-game winless streak and have won just one of their last five competitive games. They are, however, undefeated in their last eight games at the Swansea.com Stadium and will be hopeful of a positive result this week.

Bournemouth are on a run of back-to-back defeats and have now lost six of their last seven competitive games. They are the stronger side ahead of the midweek clash and should come out on top here, albeit narrowly.

Prediction: Swansea City 1-2 Bournemouth

Swansea City vs Bournemouth Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Bournemouth to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Three of the last four matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of the hosts' last six matches)