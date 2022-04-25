Swansea City vs Bournemouth prediction, preview, team news and more | Championship 2021-22

In Championship action this week, Swansea City will host Bournemouth at the Swansea.com Stadium on Tuesday night in their rescheduled league clash.

Swansea have fallen behind in the race for promotion and now need some extraordinary results to secure playoff football. They played out a 1-1 draw against struggling Middlesbrough last time out in an end-to-end affair on Saturday afternoon.

The Swans sit 14th in the league table with 60 points from 43 games. They will now look to return to winning ways this week as they target a strong finish to their league campaign.

Bournemouth, meanwhile, have had mixed results of late and now have the in-form Nottingham Forest breathing down their necks. The Cherries played out a 1-1 draw against league leaders Fulham in their last game, with club top scorer Dominic Solanke stepping up to score a late penalty to level the scores.

Bournemouth remain second in the Championship with 78 points. They will look to pick up maximum points this week as they seek automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Swansea City vs Bournemouth Head-to-Head

There have been 62 meetings between Swansea City and Bournemouth. The hosts have won 23 of those games, while Bournemouth have won three more than Swansea. There have been 13 draws between the two teams.

The two sides last faced off in a league clash earlier this season, which Bournemouth won 4-0.

Swansea City Form Guide (all competitions): D-D-D-W-W.

Bournemouth Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-D-D-L.

Swansea City vs Bournemouth Team News

Swansea City

Jamie Paterson missed the hosts' last game due to injury and is a doubt for this one.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: Jamie Paterson.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Bournemouth

The visitors have a fairly lengthy list of injured personnel, including Junior Stanislas, Kieffer Moore, Leif Davis, Jordan Zemura and Morgan Rogers. David Brooks remains out of action, as he battles with cancer.

Injured: Junior Stanislas, Kieffer Moore, Leif Davis, Jordan Zemura, Morgan Rogers.

Doubtful: None.

Unavailable: David Brooks.

Suspended: None.

Swansea City vs Bournemouth Predicted XIs

Swansea City (3-4-2-1): Andrew Fisher; Ben Cabango, Kyle Naughton, Joel Latibeaudiere; Cyrus Christie, Flynn Downes, Matt Grimes, Ryan Manning; Joel Piroe, Hannes Wolf; Michael Obafemi.

Bournemouth (4-2-3-1): Mark Travers; Adam Smith, Lloyd Kelly, Nathaniel Phillips, Ethan Laird; Lewis Cook, Jefferson Lerma; Jaidon Anthony, Jamal Lowe, Ryan Christie; Dominic Solanke.

Swansea City vs Bournemouth Prediction

Swansea are on an eight-game unbeaten run in the league. They are, however, on a three-game drawing streak and will be desperate to return to winning ways.

Bournemouth, meanwhile, have won just one of their last five league games, drawing three times. They have won just one of their last three games on the road, failing to score in the other two, and might have to settle for a point on Tuesday.

Prediction: Swansea City 1-1 Bournemouth.

