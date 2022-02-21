Swansea City vs Bournemouth prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Bournemouth could make it three wins on the trot in the EFL Championship when they visit the Swansea.com Stadium to face Swansea City on Tuesday.

The Swans, meanwhile, will be desperate to get one over the visitors, having failed to win any of the last 10 meetings between the sides.

Swansea City fell to a humbling 4-0 defeat at the hands of Sheffield United when the sides met at the Bramall Lane Stadium on Saturday.

It was the latest of their horrid performances on the road as they have now failed to win any of their last six away games, losing four and managing two draws in that time.

With 38 points from 31 games, Swansea City are currently 17th in the EFL Championship table, albeit with two games in hand.

Meanwhile, Bournemouth saw their game against Nottingham Forest scheduled for last Friday postponed due to harsh weather conditions.

The Cherries were last in action on February 13 when they came from behind to claim a 2-1 victory over Blackpool.

While they have three games in hand, Bournemouth are currently second in the league standings with 58 points from 30 games, six points off first-placed Fulham.

Swansea City vs Bournemouth Head-To-Head

Bournemouth head into Tuesday’s game with a superior record in the history of this fixture, claiming 26 wins from their last 62 encounters. Swansea City have picked up three fewer wins in that time, while 13 games have ended all square.

Swansea City Form Guide: L-W-L-W-L

Bournemouth Form Guide: L-W-L-W-W

Swansea City vs Bournemouth Team News

Swansea City

The Swans remain without the services of Kyle Naughton and Nathanael Ogbeta, who are both injured.

Injured: Kyle Naughton, Nathanael Ogbeta

Suspended: None

Bournemouth

Gary Cahill, Kieffer Moore, Ryan Christie, Robert Brady, Ethan Laird, Junior Stanislas and Adam Smith are all recuperating from injuries. Jefferson Lerma is suspended, while David Brooks remains out of contention after being diagnosed with cancer.

Injured: Gary Cahill, Kieffer Moore, Ryan Christie, Robert Brady, Ethan Laird, Junior Stanislas, Adam Smith

Suspended: Jefferson Lerma

Unavailable: David Brooks

Swansea City vs Bournemouth Predicted XI

Swansea City Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Andy Fisher; Finley Burns, Ben Cabango, Ryan Manning; Hannes Wolf, Matt Grimes, Flynn Downes, Cyrus Christie; Jamie Paterson, Joel Piroe; Michael Obafemi

Bournemouth Predicted XI (4-3-3): Mark Travers; Jordan Zemura, Nathaniel Philipps, Lloyd Kelly, Jack Stacey; Todd Cantwell, Lewis Cook, Philip Billing; Jaidon Anthony, Siriki Dembélé, Dominic Solanke

Swansea City vs Bournemouth Prediction

Swansea City have struggled for consistency for most of the season and find themselves in the bottom half of the table. While they will look to return to winning ways, next up is an opposing side who they have failed to defeat in each of the last 10 meetings between the sides.

We predict this trend will continue with the Cherries coming away with all three points.

Prediction: Swansea City 1-2 Bournemouth

Edited by Peter P