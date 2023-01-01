Swansea City vs Burnley Prediction and Betting Tips | January 2, 2023 

Swansea City will host Burnley at the Swansea.com Stadium on Monday (January 2) in Championship.

The hosts have endured a difficult run of form recently, rapidly falling behind in the race for promotion. Swansea, however, returned to winning ways last time out with an emphatic 4-0 win over Watford. Three players got on the scoresheet, including team top scorer Joel Piroe who netted twice to take his league tally up to eight.

Burnley, meanwhile, have enjoyed a stellar season and will fancy themselves as promotion favourites with half the campaign now gone. They picked up a narrow 1-0 win over Stoke City in their last game. Josh Cullen scored the sole goal of the game just after the hour mark to record his first strike for the Clarets.

The visitors sit atop the league table with 53 points from 25 games.

Swansea City vs Burnley Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Monday's game will mark the 50th meeting between Swansea and Burnley. The hosts trail 19-17, while 13 games have been drawn.

The visitors have won two of their last three games in the fixture after winning just one of their previous eight.

Six of the Swans' nine league wins this season have come at home.

Burnley have picked up 22 points away from home in the league this season. Only Sheffield United (26) have picked up more.

The Clarets are the most prolific side in the Championship this season, with a goal tally of 50.

Swansea have scored 35 league goals this season, the most of any team outside the playoff spots.

Swansea City vs Burnley Prediction

Swansea's latest result snapped a seven-game winless streak in the league. They have lost just one of their last seven home games.

Burnley, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back victories and have now won their last five league games on the bounce. They have been solid on the road this season and should come out on top again.

Prediction: Swansea City 0-1 Burnley

Swansea City vs Burnley Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Burnley

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the last seven games between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in just one of their last seven matchups.)

Poll : 0 votes