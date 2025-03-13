Swansea City host Burnley at Swansea.com Stadium on Saturday in the Championship.

The hosts suffered their first defeat under interim boss Alan Sheehan on Wednesday, losing 1-0 to Watford. The Swana are 16th in the standings, eight points clear of the relegation zone.

Burnley, meanwhile, extended their remarkable unbeaten league streak to 24 games with a 1-1 draw with West Brom and are four points off the top of the table, having not lost since November.

Swansea City vs Burnley Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Saturday's game will mark the 52nd meeting between the two sides. Swansea traiil 21-17,

Both sides have won five of their last ten games.

The Swans have scored twice in their last five meetings but have conceded nine.

Burnley picked up a 1-0 win in November, marking a third consecutive win in the fixture.

Swansea have scored 38 goals in the Championship this season. Only five teams have managed fewer, two of whom are in the drop zone.

The Clarets have the best defensive record in the league, conceding 11 times in 37 outings.

Swansea City vs Burnley Prediction

Swansea are slight underdogs heading into the weekend clash and will need to be at their best if they are to get a result against the most in-form side in the league.

Burnley will be confident to continue their strong form they travel to Wales at the weekend. They have the second-best away record in the league this season and should pick up maximum points.

Prediction: Swansea 0-1 Burnley

Swansea City vs Burnley Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Burnley

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Six of Swansea's last eight games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in one of their last five matchups.)

