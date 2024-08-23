Swansea City vs Cardiff City Prediction and Betting Tips | August 25, 2024

The Championship returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Swansea City host Cardiff City on Sunday (August 25). The Bluebirds have lost their last three visits to the Swansea.com Stadium.

Swansea picked up their first league win of the campaign on Saturday, thrashing Preston North End 3-0 at home. Before that, the Swans fell to a 1-0 defeat to Middlesbrough in their Championship curtain-raiser before a 3-1 victory over 10-man Gillingham in the EFL Cup first round.

Swansea are on a run of four wins in their last five home games across competitions, with a 1-0 loss to Millwall on May 4 being the exception.

Meanwhile, Cardiff lost their first two games of the Championship,suffering a 5-0 hammering against Burnley last Saturday. Sandwiched between the two league losses, the Bluebirds picked up a 2-0 victory over Bristol Rovers in the first round of the EFL Cup last Tuesday.

Cardiff have now lost four back-to-back Championship games since a 2-1 victory over Southampton on April 20.

Swansea City vs Cardiff City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Swansea have won 34 of the last 76 meetings with Cardiff, who have won 24.

The hosts have won their last three home games against the Bluebirds, scoring seven goals and keeping three clean sheets since a 1-0 loss in March 2021.

Cardiff have lost their last four Championship matches, conceding 16 goals and scoring three since a 2-1 victory over Southampton in April.

Swansea City vs Cardiff City Prediction

Having stumbled into the new campaign, Swansea have picked themselves up as they look for a third win on the bounce. The Swans’ home advantage gives them a slight upper hand, so they should secure all three points.

Prediction: Swansea 3-1 Cardiff

Swansea City vs Cardiff City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Swansea to win

Tip 2: First to score - Swansea (The hosts have opened the scoring in five of their last six matches.)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in seven of Swansea's last seven outings.)

