Swansea City vs Cardiff City Prediction and Betting Tips | October 23rd 2022

Swansea City and Cardiff City square off at the Liberty Stadium in round 17 of the EFL Championship on Sunday.

The Swans head into the game on a run of three consecutive home defeats and will be looking to keep the ball rolling.

A fan's perspective ahead of Sunday's game.



A fan's perspective ahead of Sunday's game.

Swansea City returned to winning ways last Tuesday when they saw off Reading 3-2 on home turf.

This followed a 4-0 defeat at the hands of Burnley on October 15 which saw their four-game winning streak come to an end.

With 24 points from 15 games, the Swans are currently seventh in the EFL Championship standings, level on points with Norwich City and Luton Town.

Cardiff City, on the other hand, were condemned to a 3-0 loss against Queens Park Rangers last time out.

This followed a 1-0 loss against Coventry City on October 15 which saw their three-game unbeaten run come to an end.

With 18 points from 15 games, Cardiff City are currently 18th in the league standings, four points above West Bromwich Albion in the relegation zone.

Swansea City vs Cardiff City Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 31 points from the last 72 meetings between the sides, Swansea City boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Cardiff City have picked up 23 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 18 different occasions.

The Swans completed a league double over the Bluebirds last season, while they are unbeaten in six of their last seven encounters since November 2013.

Swansea City AFC @SwansOfficial



Russell Martin expects to have one of his injury absentees ready to return for the south Wales derby but confirmed Joe Allen will not face Cardiff City.



Russell Martin expects to have one of his injury absentees ready to return for the south Wales derby but confirmed Joe Allen will not face Cardiff City.

Cardiff City are on a two-game losing streak, conceding four goals and failing to score since a 3-1 victory over Wigan Athletic on October 8.

Swansea City are on a run of four wins from their last six outings, with a 4-0 defeat against Burnley being the only exception.

Swansea City vs Cardiff City Prediction

Looking at past results between the sides, Swansea City are slight favorites to pick up the desired results. The Swans have won five of their last six matches and we predict they will claim all three points once again.

Prediction: Swansea City 2-1 Cardiff City

Swansea City vs Cardiff City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Swansea City

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in Swansea City’s last six matches)

Tip 3: More than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been 11 or more corner kicks in five of the last seven meetings between the sides)

