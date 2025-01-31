Swansea City vs Coventry City Prediction and Betting Tips | 1st February, 2025

Swansea City lock horns with Coventry City in the 30th round of games in the Championship on Saturday. The two sides are in opposite halves of the points table.

Luke Williams' Swansea are coming off a 5-1 shellacking at Norwich City last weekend. Josh Sargeant put Norwich in front on the cusp of half-time before Liam Cullen restored parity for the Swans just past the hour mark.

However, Norwich ended the game as a contest by scoring four unanswered goals to condemn the Swans to their third straight league defeat. Williams' side remain 17th in the standings, with 34 points from 29 games, winning nine.

Meanwhile, Frank Lampard's Coventry are fresh off a 2-1 home win over Watford in their previous outing. A Victor Torp brace either side of the break put the Sky Blues on course for victory.

A Liam Kitching own goal eight minutes from time set up a grandstand finale, but Lampard's side held firm to take the three points. Following a third straight win, the Sky Blues moved into the top half of the standings, in 12th place, with 38 points from 29 games, winning 10.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, match prediction, and betting tips for the Swansea-Coventry Championship game at the Swansea.com stadium:

Swansea City vs Coventry City head-to-head stats and key numbers

In 38 meetings across competitions, Swansea lead Coventry 13-12, including a 2-1 away win in the Championship in September 2024 in their last clash.

Swansea are unbeaten in 17 games across competitions with Coventry since a 3-1 away defeat in League Two in October 1981.

Swansea have two wins and as many defeats in their last five home games, all in the Championship.

Coventry have won one of their last five road games - all in the Championship - losing thrice.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Swansea: L-L-L-L-D; Coventry: W-W-W-W-L

Swansea vs Coventry prediction

Both sides have had underwhelming seasons, but their recent form couldn't have been more contrasting. While Swansea are in freefall at the wrong time, Coventry are riding a wave of good form.

The Swans hold a narrow head-to-head advantage over Coventry and haven't lost in 18 league games spanning over 43 years, winning 10. The Sky Blues have returned winless in their last 12 league trips to Swansea.

However, Lampard's side won't get a better opportunity for a rare league win at the home of Swansea City, considering the hosts' poor form. Hence, expect a narrow win for the Sky Blues.

Prediction: Swansea City 1-2 Coventry City

Swansea City vs Coventry City betting tips

Tip-1: Coventry City to win

Tip-2: Both sides to score: Yes (Both sides have scored in six of their last seven meetings, all in the Championship.)

Tip-3: Over 1.5 goals: Yes (Six of their last seven clashes have had at least three goals.)

