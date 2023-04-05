Swansea City vs Coventry City Prediction and Betting Tips | April 7, 2023

Swansea City and Coventry City go head-to-head at the Swansea.com Stadium in round 40 of the Championship on Friday (April 7). Following a pulsating 3-3 draw in December’s reverse, another thrilling battle could ensue.

The hosts turned in a resilient team performance at the weekend, picking up a pulsating 3-2 win over Cardiff City. Following a 2-0 home win over Bristol City just before the international break, Ben Cabango's 99th-minute winner handed the Swans back-to-back wins for the first time since October. With 49 points from 39 games, Swansea are 15th in the Championship, level on points with 14th-placed Bristol City.

Coventry, meanwhile, were sent crashing back to earth with a 4-0 home thrashing against Stoke City. Mark Robins’ men were on a nine-game unbeaten run, winning five times. With 57 points from 39 games, Coventry are eighth in the league table, level on points with seventh-placed Norwich City and four points off the playoffs places.

Swansea City vs Coventry City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The results have been split right down the middle in the fixture, with each side claiming 12 wins apiece in their last 34 meetings.

The spoils have been shared on ten occasions, with December’s 3-3 draw being their most recent stalemate.

The Swans are on an 11-game unbeaten run against Coventry, winning seven times since a 3-1 loss in October 1981.

Following last weekend’s result at Cardiff, Swansea have picked up successive wins for the first time since October.

Coventry are unbeaten in five away games, winning thrice since a 1-0 loss at West Bromwich Albion in February.

Swansea City vs Coventry City Prediction

Considering recent results between the two sides, a thrilling contest with plenty of goalmouth action should ensue. The Swans have put together a solid run in recent weeks and should make it three wins on the trot for the first time this season.

Prediction: Swansea 2-1 Coventry

Swansea City vs Coventry City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Swansea

Tip 2: First to score - Swansea (The Swans have opened the scoring in five of their last seven games.)

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in the last ten meetings between the two sides.)

