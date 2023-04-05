Swansea City vs Coventry City Prediction and Betting Tips | April 7, 2023

Swansea City and Coventry City go head-to-head at the Swansea.com Stadium in round 40 of the Championship on Friday (April 7). Following a pulsating 3-3 draw in December’s reverse, another thrilling battle could ensue.
The hosts turned in a resilient team performance at the weekend, picking up a pulsating 3-2 win over Cardiff City. Following a 2-0 home win over Bristol City just before the international break, Ben Cabango's 99th-minute winner handed the Swans back-to-back wins for the first time since October. With 49 points from 39 games, Swansea are 15th in the Championship, level on points with 14th-placed Bristol City.
Coventry, meanwhile, were sent crashing back to earth with a 4-0 home thrashing against Stoke City. Mark Robins’ men were on a nine-game unbeaten run, winning five times. With 57 points from 39 games, Coventry are eighth in the league table, level on points with seventh-placed Norwich City and four points off the playoffs places.
Swansea City vs Coventry City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The results have been split right down the middle in the fixture, with each side claiming 12 wins apiece in their last 34 meetings.
- The spoils have been shared on ten occasions, with December’s 3-3 draw being their most recent stalemate.
- The Swans are on an 11-game unbeaten run against Coventry, winning seven times since a 3-1 loss in October 1981.
- Following last weekend’s result at Cardiff, Swansea have picked up successive wins for the first time since October.
- Coventry are unbeaten in five away games, winning thrice since a 1-0 loss at West Bromwich Albion in February.
Swansea City vs Coventry City Prediction
Considering recent results between the two sides, a thrilling contest with plenty of goalmouth action should ensue. The Swans have put together a solid run in recent weeks and should make it three wins on the trot for the first time this season.
Prediction: Swansea 2-1 Coventry
Swansea City vs Coventry City Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Swansea
Tip 2: First to score - Swansea (The Swans have opened the scoring in five of their last seven games.)
Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in the last ten meetings between the two sides.)